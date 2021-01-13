Publicis migrates OOH buying to in-house agencies

The move has brought an end to its 27-year partnership with Dentsu's Posterscope and their 50-50 joint venture Meridian Outdoor

According to media reports, Publicis took the crucial step to take direct control of all OOH planning, which the company believes will help in providing a better end-to-end solution to its clients.

With the move, OOH will be aligned with Publicis' other media services. This will help the company improve its services to clients by pooling all its data, insight, commerce and content in one place.

Publicis has reportedly set the state for the OOH division by bringing in staff from other agencies like Starcom, Spark Foundry and Zenith. The team will be helmed by Pannie Hopper, the head of OOH at PMX.

Publicis, for close to three decades, had entrusted Meridian Outdoor -- a 50-50 joint venture with Posterscope -- with its OOH duties. The move brings an end to their association.

