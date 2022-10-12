Naukri.com comes up with social media, OOH campaign #MyKindaNaukri

Work from Home. Remote work. Hybrid model – the post-Covid workplace and job market is a transformed arena. Keeping up with new priorities and motivations of jobseekers, online job portal Naukri.com launched a new campaign for jobbers ‘MyKindaNaukri’.

The campaign addresses the changing dynamics of job seekers from being driven by external factors to taking charge of their own career and actively shaping it. AdLift worked to conceptualize the campaign umbrella idea where the agency specifically handled Naukri.com’s social media communication.

The agency conceptualised and created innovative GIFs, short videos, statics as well as OOH branding on cabs and elevators that delivered the #MyKindaNaukri campaign to carefully selected target audiences. AdLift also ideated a clever Twitter banter that saw some witty exchanges between several companies along with AdLift.

According to Sumeet Singh, CMO at Info Edge India, the parent company of Naukri.com, "Our research suggested that jobbers had realigned their priorities, post the pandemic. There were multiple factors and preferences motivating them. It was natural for Naukri, India’s No 1 jobsite to come out and let jobseekers know that we care and are there for them. With #MyKindaNaukri, the aim is to address the multiple unique motivations of jobber cohorts who aspire to find jobs aligned to their repositioned needs, interests, and skillsets.”

“With the global job market completely shaken post-pandemic, there was a need to let job seekers know that we have their back. The #MyKindaNaukri campaign gives people the option to pursue job profiles that they truly identify and align with. Whether it is work flexibility or refreshing new profiles – the campaign is designed to appeal to job seekers of all kinds. We have been working with the Naukri.com team for quite some time, and teams at AdLift and Naukri.com are synched in the best way possible. This collaboration helped birth this idea of #MyKindaNaukri and helped evangelize the concept in the best way possible," says Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift.

