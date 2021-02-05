Largest adverting LED wall installed inside Infiniti Mall Malad, Mumbai

Bank of Baroda, ITC, Samsung, Netflix, Cadbury and more have already boarded this mega LED screen with their campaigns & are becoming the eye candy for all

Brand campaigns going giant on the largest adverting LED wall inside Infiniti Mall Malad, Mumbai

The recently launched “Infinite Screen”, the largest adverting LED wall installed, inside any mall in India yet, is becoming the talk of the town amongst the brands.

This giant advertising LED wall is 39.4FT (W)X 16.4 FT (H) in size, which provides an exceptional mega resolution of 4224PX (W) X 1760PX (H) along with sound support.

Installed at the most go to mall of Mumbai city, (Infiniti mall, Malad, Mumbai), this giant advertising LED is making each brand campaign on it- “The highlight of the mall”.

Brands like Bank of Baroda, ITC, Samsung, Netflix, Cadbury and many more have already boarded this beautiful mega LED screen, with their latest campaigns and are becoming the eye candy for all the mall visitors.

“We are extremely happy with the response of our newly launched LED screen “Infinite” at Infiniti mall, malad, Mumbai. 2020 year end and 2021year beginning have been fantastic in terms of our delivery to all our clients, in making their brand campaigns the highlight of the most go to mall of the country. Being in the adverting business from almost 5 decades, we always believe in providing the best, innovative and impactful solutions to our clients and Infinite screen has definitely added one more feather to the cap,” Ketan B Lakhani, Director, Oriental Cine Advertising.

“We are thrilled to have the Infinite LED wall installed at Infiniti Mall, Malad. It has added more value and is providing a great visual treat to patrons visiting the mall. Certainly, it has become one of the highlight of the mall and this is the first time we have installed such a giant screen like this and it seems to be a very exciting collaboration,” Mukesh Kumar, CEO, Infiniti malls.

