Laqshya Media Group executes OOH campaign for Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL)entered the seven-seater, premium SUV category, competing with the likes of Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus with the launch of Hyundai ALCAZAR. The OOH campaign for Alcazar has been executed by Laqshya Media Group.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR is inspired from the royal heritage of castles and palaces but also assures reliability, grandeur and spaciousness. This is the perfect choice for sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers as it has a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics.

The recent campaign is a teaser to announce the name - Hyundai ALCAZAR.ALCAZAR is a Spanish word and it means PALACE. Thus the creative rendition was focused on the PALACE to depict the grandeur and premium aspect of the car. It is a 30-day campaign in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The main aim was to announce the name with a bang and create curiosity in the mind of the TG for the new SUV model. The outdoor sites chosen for the campaign and innovations done were on large format medias only, to match with the grandness of ALCAZAR.



Laqshya’s proprietary OOH Planning Tool, SHARP (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-aided Reach Planner) and our experienced media planning team chose strategic sites to create maximum impact and create a buzz around the new launch. Special innovations were done on maximum sites which added to the visibilityand created a lot of impact for the campaign.The concept was suggested by Innocean worldwide and executed by Laqshya Media. Mr.Sandeep Malhotra, AVP OOH, Innocean Worldwide India personally monitored the innovations. According to him, “This is the first time that Hyundai has gone ahead with an innovation led campaign on key locations across cities.The campaign has already garnered positive feedback from the industry, and we are certain that it will help HMIL reach its campaign objective for the new ALCAZAR.”

Anushina Rajesh, AVP Client Services, Innocean Worldwide India explains, “In line with Hyundai marketing team’s direction, the strategic intent with this phase of communication and the innovation was to arouse curiosity and keep the consumers’ anticipation piqued for the arrival of this marvel called ALCAZAR.”

Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group said,“The power of OOH is undisputable, especially for automobile launches which needs to make a lasting impact and arouse curiosity for the product.

Hyundai has always leveraged the power of OOH media to reach their consumers. Traffic is also back to normal levels and this is the most opportune time to utilize the power of OOH. Laqshya is proud to execute this campaign for HMIL. The Laqshya team as always has executed this campaign brilliantly despite restrictions of limited lockdown and safety issues related to Covid. The impact has been felt well in the positive feedback we received from many people in the industry.”

