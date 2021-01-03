Laqshya Media executes OOH campaign for Tanishq’s ‘Moods of the Earth’ collection

The pandemic-caused-lockdown has shown us the importance of nature. In the gloom of the nation-wide lockdown, it was only the beauty of nature that refreshed and rejuvenated us and consequently uplifted our spirits.

Tanishq as a brand has always been relevant and close to their roots. Thus, they took inspiration from Mother Nature and as an ode to the Earth's artistry, based their new campaign on the shapes and hues of nature. The exotic, contemporary line uses earthy brown, blushing pink, lush green and serene white gems cut in modular shapes, timeless styles and exuberant colors, each an echo of nature’s myriad moods!

Diamonds, rubies, tanzanite, citrines, emeralds, rubellite, sapphires and colored gemstones have been set in exceptional designs to glorify the beauty of Earth’s canyons, the serenity of snow, the charm of spring blossoms, and the soothing canopy of her forests. Tanishq’s magnificent Moods of the Earth collection features 28 exclusive sets embellished with breath taking diamonds and gorgeous colored gemstones.

Tanishq and Laqshya Media Group have had a long-standing partnership and executed back-to-back iconic OOH campaigns. After Ekatvam, the Moods of the Earth campaign in Top Metros - Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad etc is another landmark campaign from Tanishq. The OOH campaign is a part of their 360-degree campaign for the new exclusive collection. The campaign encompasses a mix of large format media units and cluster brandings across all cities that has been utilized to create maximum impact and reach for the desired target audience. All the media units used are iconic, large format and cluster media, to ensure highest visibility. Other unconventional mediums have been used in some cities to ensure better coverage and to best reach Tanishq’s target group.

Speaking on the launch of the stunning collection, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said "We are thrilled to launch ‘Moods of the Earth’, our new collection of premium range diamond jewellery. We're really happy to present such an exclusive studded collection assortment to our consumers after a long time. As the name suggests, the collection takes its inspiration from myriad of idyllic moods of Nature like fascinating terrains, blushing blooms, serene snow and lush greens. The 28 exclusive pieces are all about the glamour and the dazzle of diamonds and gemstones. They also elevate the user-experience with modular functionality which allows for the same jewellery piece to be styled in various ways such a necklace which also has a detachable pendant and, earrings that can be worn as both, studs and drop earrings.

These elegant designs are versatile and can be aesthetically styled with Indian, contemporary as well as fusion ensembles. In this collection, we are celebrating Earth in all her glory and are vowing to give back to her as well. So, for each piece that is sold from our 'Moods of the Earth' collection, a tree will be planted in the customer’s name in association with with www.grow-trees.com"

Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions said, “Tanishq has always leveraged the power of OOH media to reach their consumers. Now that traffic is almost @90-95% of the pre-lockdown figures, Tanishq has come up with some brilliant campaigns. After Ekatvam, which celebrated the handwork of the Karigars of India, Tanishq came up with Moods of the Earth campiagn. We at Laqshya are very proud to bring this campaign to everyone through our scientifically planned proprietary OOH Planning Tool called SHARP (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-aided Reach Planner) and the plan was further fine-tuned by Laqshya Media’s experienced media planning team. We have strategically taken large format premium media units and created dominance zones in all the cities to establish the high visibility and impact in each city. The Laqshya team as always has executed this campaign brilliantly despite restrictions of limited lockdown and safety issues related to Covid. It is definitely one of the most visible and attractive campaign.”