How MOMS’ OOH activation for Nihar Naturals made Puja pandals safer for Kolkata women

For the city of Kolkata, Durga Puja is the most loved festival. However, unfortunately, the celebrations sometimes turns ugly with incidents of eve-teasing during pandal visits. And so, this year, hair oil brand Nihar Naturals partnered with MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, the outdoor unit of Madison World, to make the puja safer for the women with #ThirdEye campaign. As part of the campaign, the agency put up cameras, disguised as Maa Durga’s #ThirdEye, to watch over the crowd. Three pandals in South Kolkata were chosen for the campaign--Badamtala Ashar Sangha/27 Pally, Deshapriya Park and Ekdalia Evergreen/Singhi Park. The locations were chosen based on their popularity and the high footfall they witness.

In these pandals, LED screens along with cameras were disguised as Maa Durga’s #ThirdEye. Additionally, cameras with placards were placed at congregation points inside pandals to capture crowd movement and watch over pandal hoppers. The feed from these cameras was displayed on the LED screens, which were monitored by the pandal security to keep women devotees safe from eve-teasers.

Along with the installation of camera, branded OOH gates, tunnels, temporary banners, and big facades were part of Nihar Naturals’ campaign.

Speaking about the concept and insight behind the activation, Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, said, “With the recent incidents of crimes against women that have shaken the country, we as a society, must take a stand against it. Durga Pujo, which signifies the strength of our women, is the perfect fit for showcasing that no one gets away with immoral and indecent behaviour against women. This thought, combined with technological integration, bought out the message in a very compelling way along with being in-sync with the spirit of the Durga Pujo festival.”

Talking about the impact that the agency is expecting for the brand, Deepa Gupta, GM, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, shared, “Brand visibility increased through the #ThirdEye campaign during Durga Pujo among pandal hoppers and a PR mileage was formulated for the brand with the amplification of OOH activation.”

The OOH innovation for Nihar Naturals’ was integrated with a digital film around the #ThirdEye campaign. “The Nihar Naturals’ #thirdeye integrated campaign brought about a positive social and behavioural impact using a simple idea on women’s safety,” Gupta said.

MOMS Outdoor Solutions used area dominance as an effective strategy at the Gariahat Crossing to Rashbehari Crossing area to ensure maximum campaign visibility amongst the devotees. The high traffic main arterial route at the periphery of these pandals as well as adjacent pandals in South Kolkata was covered by temporary banners and pole kiosks. As many as 20 back-to-back pole kiosks were deployed to create corridor branding for the campaign. Through these cameras, Maa Durga’s #ThirdEye watched over the crowded pandals and adjoining streets, enabling women to freely and confidently partake in the festivities.

