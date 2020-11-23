How brands can leverage digital place-based media in a post-lockdown world

Hit hard by the pandemic, OOH media was grounded for months and had to endure a dry spell due to no fee waiver till June’20. As markets began to open up, the mobility rates have also began to rise in certain metropolitan areas. Currently, footfall and mobility data have become an integral part of DOOH campaign planning in recent times and Digital Place-Based Media provides brands that data. Be it customer's who have spent time at a grocery store in a particular area or their movements in an airport, their data can be tracked once they come in contact with digital signage. This digital solution allows brands to drum up awareness among consumers through a customized message of that particular location. It is not the age of a one-size-fits-all medium that is gaining momentum but versatility for different areas and consumers that is hitting the right chords.

e4m spoke to DOOH experts to understand how a location-based media solution can help brands achieve their campaign targets post-lockdown and the solutions they provide brands within this particular technical area.

Digital Place-Based Media in a COVID market

Rishabh Mehta, Founder & CEO, LOCAD says, “Location-Based advertising has become more important now especially keeping in mind the COVID environment. With location insights about audience profile and movement around the DOOH screens brands can now make effective and targeted plans.”

Gautam Bhirani, MD, Eyetalk Media Ventures sharing his views said, “As advertisers aim to break through the visual clutter and keep up with their target audience’s extremely fast-paced lifestyles and declining attention spans, digital place-based advertising has presented new and effective opportunities that connect in the real-world context.”

Bhirani stating the solutions Digital Place-Based Media provides brands with said, “With Digital Place-based Advertising networks, brands can connect with their target audiences in a particular environment by using granular location-based data insights like footfalls, peak days-time, demographics and connect with audiences as they engage with relevant location-based content on DOOH screens which is designed to attract their attention.”

Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma says, “Location-based data holds a certain advantage when strategically incorporated in any media plan. OOH location data is helping brands plan better as the audience movement isn’t what it used to be and this serves as an indicator of where, when and how often people frequent outdoor spaces in the new normal. These data points can be amplified to deploy hyper-local campaigns or even proximity triggered campaigns, enabling brands to have meaningful encounters with consumers. Location data enhances your ad placement strategy leading to better media outcomes.”



Kriti Raj, Director of Sales, Edge1 Outdoor Media Management Software commented, “As the key to any advertising campaign is to find the people who connect with the message, using location-based advertising is making this more possible for brands by capturing the very audience they want to speak to.”

Consumers are losing the appetite to travel too far for goods and services, therefore there can be an opportunity for SME’s to attract new consumers with location-based advertising. Edge1’s Raj shared, “With the power of location-based advertising during this COVID situation, brands are able to be much more strategic and target audiences in the vicinity of their stores and, in turn, incentivize them to shop there. It helps the brands and businesses to target relevant audiences through advertisements that are based on the demographics and other essential touchpoints. The ads work by identifying and segregating consumers who are likely to fit into their ‘ideal customer’ profile. However, during this time, the playing field is as close to even as ever before, and with effective advertising, brands can take advantage and gain their own foothold in the market.”

Geo-location data to reach the last mile consumer

Mehta remarked, “Geo-location data in terms of location, audience profile, affinity, affluence index, mobile and mobility movement are very relevant in today's time. It really helps brands to have not only highly targeted campaigns but also a measurable ROI in place.”

Patil, sharing his views on Geo-location said, “Using location data and layering it with dynamic ads can help brands go beyond traditional OOH. With DOOH screens, brands have the liberty of crafting personalized messages depending on the location e.g. running multiple language ads in specific states or running ads within the same city basis the density of a certain community in a particular location.”

Edge1’s Raj shared, “Geo-location data and DOOH advertising is a match made in heaven. The modern citizen is always connected and always on-the-move. The location data provides useful audience insights, which advertisers can leverage to create more relevant, personalized, and engaging outdoor advertising content and brand experiences. It empowers the OOH ecosystem to understand what kind of people can be best reached in what locations, and when. This goes far beyond the simple age and demographic information of the past. Targeting the stationary existence of DOOH displays is a popular and memorable practice. Everyone knows the Cannes Lion-winning British Airways ‘Look Up’ campaign, which captured attention through the innovative use of an immobile digital billboard and a GPS-tracked moving plane.”

Solution DOOH companies have in their kitty for location-based advertising

Mehta shared some of the key solutions that LOCAD offers its clients:

1) Geo-location and audience profile based campaign planning to target the right audience at the right location and right time.

2) Real-Time consumer insights from our camera module for each location whether it’s indoor or outdoor.

3) Point of interest data sets around a specified radius of DOOH screens

4) Mobile data sets around DOOH screens both pre and post-campaign to understand location visitation attribution

5) Hyper-Local Mobile advertising solution around DOOH screens

Speaking about the solutions Lemma has to offer, Patil shared, “Our solution called ‘Falcon’ is an advanced planning tool that maps hourly audience data to a location to help brands plan better. It dynamically populates audience density data along with other historical data points that help construct robust OOH plans. In addition to this location data is utilized to activate hyper-local campaigns for brands. Advanced use of location data with Lemma is the retargeting feature wherein anonymized data such as location data, mobile intelligence and digital signage lat-long coordinates are all analyzed, repurposed and used to retarget OOH ad exposed audiences on mobile devices.”



Talking about the solutions Eyetalk Media Ventures provides, Bhirani said, “As our inventory of 2000+ content-driven displays is connected across controlled environments we have been able to provide actionable audience insights to brands like footfalls, peak days-time in restaurants through our POS system integration, similarly in corporate hubs/co-working spaces we gather data from entry and exit points using RFID tags. These insights provide opportunities for marketers to connect with the connected audiences at the right place at the right time with the right content and context providing maximum ROI and Zero Media Spillover.”