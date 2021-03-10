How BMW used OOH to build up excitement around their new model launch

The post-pandemic market is seeing the prominence of automobile brands in OOH. The trend caught up since the festive season with more and more auto brands now including OOH in their marketing mix. According to OOH media owners, about 9% of marketing spends for the OOH sector in the recent times have come from automobile brands.



Premium automobile brand BMW too opted for OOH for the launch of their all-new ‘BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine.’ The new series has been locally produced at a BMW Group plant in Chennai exclusively for the Indian market. To target their audience, the agency first curated a 10-day teaser OOH campaign and then finally revealed the main campaign for the much-awaited series.



The OOH campaign has been conceptualized by Glo agency, a Lodestar UM group company. The billboard campaign has targeted media sites in metro cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, and Mumbai. These sites are high-traffic locations and arterial routes leading to BMW dealership centres.



The creative vision for the campaign was to highlight the extra length and luxury that the new model offers. The revolving tires on large billboards is a spectacular, attention-grabbing innovation.



The teaser OOH creative was designed with the tagline 'Coming Soon’ displayed in LED lights. The blinking headlights were on the tail of the car in the background, with the front and back end of the car making the billboard illuminated and hard to miss.



The automobile brand followed up with the same strategy while unveiling the campaign with a cut-out of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in front showcasing its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort, and dynamic body on the large format sites.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)