e4m NEONS OOH Conference 2023: Know our global speakers
Laetitia Lim, CEO, Quividi, and Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB, to share insights at the 12th edition of the conference
The 12th edition of e4m NEONS OOH Conference & Awards 2023 will be held in May 2023 in Mumbai. The two-day event will see industry heads and experts interact and share insights on several topics under one roof on the theme ‘OOH Fast Forward’. Apart from astute leaders taking the centre stage at the e4m NEONS OOH Conference, the event will also witness seasoned experts sharing their insights on evolving out-of-home advertising strategies, growth of OOH ecosystem and more.
The e4m NEONS OOH Conference will be graced by the presence of our global speakers- Laetitia Lim, CEO, Quividi and Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB (Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing & Measurement Bureau). Lim will share insights on the topic ‘Beating Expectations with Audience & Engagement Measurement Solutions’ while Dorenberg will speak on the topic ‘The Next Wave of Data-Driven DOOH’.
Laetitia Lim
Laetitia is the CEO of Quividi, the pioneer and World’s #1 in AI & Computer-Vision based platforms providing real-time audience measurement & shopper engagement for Digital Out-of-home (DOOH) & Retail. She started her career at L’Oreal and held several finance and general management positions in Asia, the latest one being GM for L’Oréal Luxury Division in Taiwan.
Lim then co-founded CompareAsiaGroup, Asia leading financial marketplace present in 6 countries. She graduated from Insead and ESCP Europe business school in France.
Amanda Dorenberg
Amanda Dorenberg is a technology & marketing executive with a passion for disrupting traditional industries via new & emerging tech. Currently the President of COMMB (Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing & Measurement Bureau), she is responsible for driving innovative change using new and emerging technologies across the out-of-home industry. Leveraging her background in deep tech, product development and data/analytics, she is responsible for the collective marketing & measurement efforts for the OOH industry across Canada.
Dorenberg’s work has been featured in Forbes Tech, Wired Magazine, Technology Headlines among other top national & international media outlets. Amanda is a 2021 nominee of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40, and an active contributor to Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fast Company and Rolling Stone.
The two-day event will also witness the NEONS OOH Awards 2023 ceremony that will honour the best minds and creative excellence in out-of-home advertising design & innovation. The awards will be given for the exceptional work in OOH Advertising from the time period between January 2022 to December 2022. NEONS OOH Conference & Awards seeks a way forward on how brands have identified the potential of best outdoor ads in creating impressions in the customers’ minds, making the maximum benefits from it.
To know more about e4m NEONS OOH Conference & Awards 2023, click here: https://e4mevents.com/ooh-awards-2022/
Have plans to go green and invest in DOOH: Yogesh Lakhani, Bright Outdoor Media
Lakhani, CMD, Bright Outdoor Media, talks about his investment plans for the OOH agency after it went public
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 31, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
Back in February, e4m broke the news of OOH company Bright Outdoor Media going public, seeking an investment of Rs 55 crore and wanting to dilute 25%. The IPO went well and the company’s initial ask was oversubscribed. The company had shared that the Rs 55.48-crore public issue of the company received an overwhelming response. It was oversubscribed 1.27 times despite the volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw a 1.15X subscription, the NII category received bids that were 1.39 times that of the quote.
We spoke to Dr Yogesh Lakhani to understand his plans for the investment he received. He expressed his gratitude and spoke about his plans to go green and go digital.
Here are the snippets of the interview:
Did you expect to be oversubscribed? How much percentage are you diluting and what should investors expect?
I believe in hard work and dedication. Rest I leave it up to the almighty as he has never failed me. We will implement the procedures as we have planned.
You said you will be investing in DOOH. Could you please elaborate on that?
As said, we will invest in opening up different verticals to give value for money to my investors by going for DOOH and going Green. We will also invest in a digital agency and innovative options in OOH as available globally.
The DOOH industry is exploding worldwide. How are you gearing up for the same?
DOOH is the future as per the trend emerging globally as well as locally and yes we have plans to go GREEN and Digital in the next 5 years.
What do you envision for Bright Outdoor Media?
We will keep on expanding and getting the best for the client as a commitment that we have given to all.
How experiential marketing is making OOH more appealing
Industry leaders share key points that brands should consider while using experiential marketing for OOH campaigns
By Medha Jha | Mar 30, 2023 9:09 AM | 7 min read
Experiential marketing has always been one of the favorite strategies of marketers to engage with their customers. With the advent of digital age, the methods of experiential marketing have changed drastically and so have the tools. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry seems to leverage this opportunity very well. The new-age outdoor advertisements never fail to amaze the audience and experiences attached to them are leaving a huge impact on the people.
Evolution of experiential marketing in OOH
Over the past few years, the use of OOH media has increased significantly. Various brands are looking for innovative ways to engage their audience and make a lasting impression.
Satya Satapathy, Founder, Creation Infoways, says, “One of the major changes in experiential advertising in OOH has been the integration of technology. In the past years, experiential advertising relied on physical installations like billboards or large-scale displays. But, with the rise of digital technology, we have seen an increased use of interactive displays and augmented reality experiences in OOH advertising. This has allowed brands to create immersive experiences for their audience and make their message more engaging. Another significant change in experiential advertising in OOH has been the focus on personalization. Brands are now leveraging data and technology to deliver personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. This approach allows brands to create experiences that are tailored to the individual, increasing the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns”.
Importance
One of the main reasons why experiential marketing has become so important in the OOH industry is that it allows brands to connect with their audience in a more personal way. By creating experiences that are tailored to the individual. Brands can establish a stronger emotional connection with their audience, which ultimately leads to greater brand loyalty.
Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising said, “Experiential marketing, with the use of digital & technologies, has the capability to transform any mode of communication making it more engaging and interactive across consumer touch points. Thus, its importance becomes much more vital in the OOH scenario today”.
“Experiential marketing provides a way for brands to stand out in a crowded marketplace. With so many brands trying to get customers’ attention, it can be difficult to get noticed. However, by creating experiences that are unique and engaging, brands can cut through the noise and capture the attention of their audience, Satya added.
Key points for OOH
Sharing the key points that brands should keep in mind while using experiential marketing for OOH, Satapathy said, “At first, OOH leaders should make sure that their experiential marketing campaigns are relevant to their brand and target audience. The experience should be aligned with the brand message and values, and it should resonate with the target audience. It is important to create an experience that is memorable and shareable, but at the same time be meaningful and relevant to the brand. Secondly, OOH leaders should consider the location of the experiential marketing campaign. The location should be carefully chosen to ensure that the experience is accessible to the target audience and that it is in a high-traffic area. The location should also be chosen based on the context of the campaign and the message that the brand is trying to convey.”
“Thirdly, OOH leaders should consider the metrics that will be used to measure the success of the experiential marketing campaign. Metrics such as foot traffic, social media engagement, and sales impact should be used to evaluate the effectiveness of the campaign. To make a campaign successful, OOH leaders should keep in mind the relevance of the campaign, the location of the campaign, the use of technology, and the metrics used to measure success. By keeping this in mind, they can create successful campaigns that engage their target audience, increase brand awareness, and drive sales,” he added.
According to Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outoor Media, “We are in the out-of-home advertising industry, so it’s only natural to think out of the box if you want to break the clutter. Use technology to your advantage. Today, we’re seeing multiple digital screens coming up. With such infrastructural developments we have newer avenues to discover.”
“First and foremost come up with a unique idea, which can be implemented with the right use of technology to make an impact. In addition to this focus on sustainability while executing,” Vishnu expressed.
Benefits
Experiential marketing provides a unique opportunity for brands to create memorable experiences for their target audience, and OOH provides the perfect platform for it.
Satapathy opined, “Experiential marketing helps to create a buzz around the brand and increase its visibility in the market. By creating a memorable experience, brands can leave a lasting impression on their target audience, leading to increased brand awareness. Another benefit is stronger ROI. Experiential marketing can deliver a stronger return on investment (ROI) than traditional marketing methods. This is because it creates a more meaningful and memorable experience for the audience, leading to increased brand loyalty and higher sale”.
“For starters, experiential marketing helps us fulfill one of our primary objectives as an OOH media and that is building brand awareness. You are being seen and remembered when you create an experience for your customer. They may even actualize the thought and try your brand. That’s when you know you’ve made a mark in your customer’s mind, Jayesh explained.
Telang added, “The biggest benefit is that the OOH media has enhanced its importance & relevance among marketers and features very prominently in most media plans.For Example, in our recent campaign of Oneplus 10T (5G), Movie Kantara, Hiranandani Real Estate, Wonder Masala and Flying Machine, the use of experiential marketing in their OOH communication has been prominent, be it 4DX technology in multiplex or motion technology clubbed with LED lights on billboards”.
OOH in the era of AI
AI can completely transform the world of marketing; experiential marketing in OOH is no exception to this. According to Satapathy, these are the few changes that OOH industry can bring about with help of AI.
Personalized experiences: AI can help to create personalized experiences for individual consumers. By analyzing data such as consumer behavior, preferences, and interests, AI can create experiences that are tailored to the individual, leading to higher engagement and increased brand loyalty.
Real-time optimization: AI can enable real-time optimization of experiential marketing campaigns. By analyzing data such as foot traffic, social media engagement, and sales impact, AI can optimize campaigns on the fly, leading to stronger ROI.
More immersive experiences: AI can help to create more immersive experiences for the audience. For example, AI can be used to create interactive displays that respond to consumer behavior or to create augmented reality experiences that overlay digital content on the physical world.
Greater scalability: AI can help to scale experiential marketing campaigns more efficiently. For example, AI-powered chatbots can interact with consumers and provide them with information about the brand or the experience, freeing up staff to focus on creating more personalized experiences.
Improved measurement: AI can help to improve the measurement of experiential marketing campaigns. By analyzing data such as foot traffic, social media engagement, and sales impact, AI can provide more accurate and meaningful metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns.
Experts believe that we can expect to witness significant changes in experiential marketing in OOH with the advent of AI. From personalized experiences to real-time optimization, AI can enable marketers to create more engaging and effective campaigns that drive stronger ROI.
Virat Kohli headlines Rage Coffee's OOH campaign
The campaign has been planned for the company's home turn in New Delhi/NCR area for a period of two months
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has rolled out a 2 months-long out-of-home (OOH) campaign at the company’s home turf in New Delhi/NCR. Virat Kohli, the star India cricketer and Rage Coffee’s brand ambassador, will be an integral part of the campaign as the face of the brand. The campaign is divided into two phases. The first cycle would emphasize Virat Kohli captivating the attention of Ragers by holding the brand new coffee jars that were imagined, designed and manufactured in India, with the core message that is sent out being – Rage Coffee is Virat Kohli’s favorite coffee brand.
The second phase of the campaign accentuates the new jars covered with brand colors, which will be advertised with quirky and thoughtful messages. The campaign will run its course for 60 days and is targeted to increase Rage Coffee’s already impressive brand visibility by merging its USP and the benefits it offers to the on-the-go audience demographic. The campaign will be on full display at preeminent locations within Delhi/NCR like MG Road, Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Delhi-Noida circuit, Greater Kailash, and more.
Articulating about the campaign, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “At the heart of our corporate identity lies a brand that has been made by the community of Ragers. Our media marketing mix has been underpinned by creativity and meticulous planning to create a brand that’s easily relatable for the everyday coffee lover. With Virat Kohli leading the charge and positive responses coming in quickly in our OOH campaigns, we are off to a great start. We hope to get the attention of many new Ragers through the campaign and get them on board as we continue the journey with originality and innovation.”
Bright Outdoor Media listed on BSE
The bell ringing ceremony on Friday was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, was on Friday listed on BSE (SME Exchange).
It is India's first outdoor media company to be listed on the stock exchange.
On the occasion, the company said, “The IPO witnessed the blockbuster listing on the launch day - Friday, 24th March 2023. Share also traded on the upper circuit.”
The bell ringing ceremony was attended by senior political leaders, film actors and other renowned personalities from the corporate world.
Earlier, the company had shared that the Rs 55.48-crore public issue of the company received an overwhelming response. It was oversubscribed 1.27 times despite the volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote.
On the public issue, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd, had earlier said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Bright Outdoor Media’s public issue oversubscribed 1.27 times
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 6:05 PM | 1 min read
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, engaged in the business of providing Out of Home (OOH) media services, has received an overwhelming response for its Rs 55.48-crore public issue.
The public issue was successfully oversubscribed 1.27 times despite volatile market conditions. While the retail category saw 1.15 times subscription, the NII category received bids 1.39 times of the quote, the company shared.
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME Platform on March 24.
Sharing more details, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bright Media Outdoor Ltd said, "We want to thank all our investor who have put their trust in our public issue. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders while consistently delivering quality services."
Funds raised through the issue will be used to for prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings, purchase of LED hoardings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, he said.
The initial public offering comprise a fresh issue of 38 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 146 per share (including a premium of Rs. 136 per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 55.48 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.46 lakh per application.
Promoters and Promoters Group holds 99.99% stake in the company. Post-IPO promoter group holding will be 72.72%.
Zen Digital Media makes it’s way into the Limca Book of Records
The DOOH ad company has created a record with a 20m x 5m LED screen floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media, a DOOH advertising media company, has entered the Limca Book of records for owning the Largest LED Display Screen on Indian waters.
Their vessel “Blue Papillon”, floating on the waters next to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, houses a 20m x 5m screen, covering a total area of 100 sqm for DOOH advertising.
This LED screen has been powered with a display of 10,000 NITs (Network interface taps) with auto-sensors to adjust picture brightness as per daylight.
Mortein launches Mortein Smart+ with innovation at cinema hall
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
Mortein has announced the launch of its new liquid vaporiser Mortein Smart+ through an engaging intervention with consumers at PVR cinema in Ambience Mall Gurugram.
Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt - South Asia said, “Innovation has always been a part of Mortein’s DNA and we work towards serving changing consumer needs by offering superior solutions to ensure family protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The newly launched, scientifically advanced Mortein Smart+ is raising the bar of protection with an enhanced mosquito repellant solution. It has India’s fastest formula and its effect lasts for 2 hours even after being switched off* so it continues to protect our families from mosquitoes for longer. This advancement is another testament to our commitment of always providing consumers expert protection backed by advanced scientific technology, taking us one step closer to our goal of making India malaria-free by 2030.”
Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing. The screen then revealed that the theatre hall was protected by new Mortein Smart+. This one-of-a-kind consumer engagement activation reiterated the superior formula used in Mortein Smart+** that is effective in protecting families with its heightened efficacy.
