Duroflex picks The Brand Sigma for OOH campaign

Duroflex has chosen The Brand Sigma to roll out its month-long pan India OOH campaign with the objective of maximising brand recall and reaching out to the right TG with the campaign message.



Featuring brand ambassador and actress Alia Bhatt, the “Festival of Change” campaign urges Indians to make a meaningful lifestyle change this Diwali - upgrading sleep essentials that can enable deep healthy sleep for a better life.

Spanning across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities of 10 states across India, Duroflex OOH branding was created on high impact head-on solus media sites, breaking the clutter that gives the brand top of the mind recall and exclusive OTS.

Harish Menon, General Manager (Sales) - North, East & West, Duroflex said: “Duroflex has always sought to connect with customers and give them a delightful experience. This campaign aims to target not only the traditional but also new age consumer who is looking at buying best-in-class sleep solutions. The campaign unveiled in the time of Diwali this year once again met that objective. Outdoor is a medium that delivers impact to the overall campaign and provides a strong, robust and integrated marketing campaign. The Brand Sigma has very well delivered on its OOH mandate in time bound manner.”

Sanjay Rao, South Head – BD & CS, The Brand Sigma, said: “It’s always our goal at The Brand Sigma to build long-term relationships with brands who are just as passionate as we are. We are so glad that Duroflex is one such brand and we are honoured to be part of their pan India campaign spread across East, West, North and South zones. Providing our clients with the best-in-class and most effective Out of Home solutions is what we’re all about. We look forward to continued association.”

