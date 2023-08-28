Dentsu India lauds ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 success with DOOH campaign
The hoardings have been strategically located across five key locations in Mumbai -- Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel & Dadar
Dentsu India congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.
To mark this unanimous victory, the network launched a DOOH (Digital-Out-Of-Home) campaign across Mumbai, expressing its heartfelt respect and support for ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3's spectacular landing marks a significant milestone for India's space program, showcasing the country's technological prowess and determination to push the boundaries of space exploration. Designed and executed by Posterscope India - dentsu’s OOH specialist agency, each digital hoarding carried a congratulatory note from dentsu to celebrate this humungous success.
The hoardings, strategically located across five key locations in Mumbai (Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel & Dadar), featured striking visuals to capture the essence of Chandrayaan-3's mission and landing - allowing Mumbaikars to share in the joy of ISRO's accomplishment while passing through the bustling cityscape
Gods Reign ropes in Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023
Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Gods Reign has onboarded Times OOH as ‘Title Partners’ for Battlegrounds Master Series 2023. The first-ever collaboration with Times OOH, a part of The Times Group, the eminent title partner for the event, marks a noteworthy milestone in Gods Reign's journey.
With this association, Times OOH will hold the title spot on Gods Reign's team jersey for BGMS Season 2.
Gods Reign is one of the 14 teams that is directly invited to Battlegrounds Master Series 2023 Lan. The offline sports tournament will be broadcasted on Star Sports, facilitating nationwide access to the team's ardent supporters. After the record-breaking success of season 1, the upcoming season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series, which kicks off on August 4 and will be live until August 27, 2023, the high-octane live broadcast of BGMS Season 2 will kick off at 9:30 p.m. on the Star Sports Network.
Considering the exceptional viewership, Times OOH intends to leverage this partnership to augment its brand prominence within the rapidly evolving esports sector as this category is expected to become a cornerstone in the advertising industry.
Sharing his expert views on this association, Mr. Aman Nanda, Chief Strategy Officer, Times OOH says, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offers leading position to us and our group in the fraternity. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organisation, we consider esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech & sports enthusiasts’ audience”.
K.R.ROHITH, CEO of Gods Reign, shares, “Forming an alliance with Times OOH enables us to amplify our fundamental operations by enhancing the competitive prowess of our teams in the biggest esports events in South Asia. This Partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance.”
The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) showed a record-breaking performance and surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone, setting a new record in the history of Indian esports.
Airport advertising set to take off amid World Cup buzz?
The upcoming cricket tournament may be played in eight to nine cities, increasing chances of footfalls in airports and presenting a golden opportunity for brands
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 2, 2023 9:28 AM | 6 min read
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. It is presumed that airport advertising is also growing faster and brands are heavily investing in airports.
From Indira Gandhi International Airport to Kempegowda Airport and from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, airport advertising is getting bigger across the length and breadth of India. With the festive season, elections, and mega sports events line up, the brands are figuratively adding more digits to their marketing and advertising budgets.
The coming months can be a game changer for the airport advertising industry. The upcoming World Cup event is anticipated to be played in more than eight to nine cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, leading to an increase in footfalls in the airports.
Given the growing popularity of airport advertising, we spoke to industry experts to know what brands and agencies have in store for leveraging this medium.
A PAN India touchpoint
Highlighting changes the airport advertising industry has witnessed in recent years, Nabendu Bhattacharyya, Founder & CEO of Ideacafe said, “The industry is more exclusive and eye-catching as average dwell times of an hour plus, the airport offers unique opportunities to connect consumers with brands. The rise in DOOH media in airports (4200+ screens as per EY Ficci Report 2023, allows brands to deliver contextualised communication for maximum relevance and increased attention. I believe it’s important for marketers to have a balance between placement and creative play in the airport environment.
For brands airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels as they have an opportunity to engage with unique audiences.
From an engagement measurability point of view, the passengers wait in queues at several spots in their journey & chances for them to notice an ad are relatively higher. The footfall is high at airports covering almost all hours. No hours of advertising go unaccounted for. Hence today combining the capabilities of programmatic advertising with the premium and high dwell time at airports enables brands to create highly targeted, flexible, and measurable ads on high-impact screens.
With the advent of Programmatic DOOH, it allows brands to explore smaller tactical budgets to be activated in the airport environment and aligns nicely with other online channels attempting to reach the business and leisure audiences across the omnichannel ecosystem.” Bhattacharyya added.
Talking about the same, Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, of Platinum Outdoor shared “As more airports proliferate to tier 2 and 3 towns it is being looked upon as a pan India touch point rather than being present in top metros and being done with as it used to be previously.”
“Moreover, the digital assets have increased manifold. This helps reach and frequency through networks in the airport. Importantly digital has also made way for other brands to enter as static advertising in airports used to be restrictive. Some airports have been early adopters of DOOH which enables brands to engage with customers based on location, flight timings and content.” Sanyal added.
Categories and Brands investing across airports
Sharing categories showing interest in airports, Ravi Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Madhawks said, “Categories including Automotive, luxury products, automobiles spend heavily at Airports and have explicitly grown in the recent years.”
Commenting on the brands investing across airports in the upcoming months, Gupta said, "Brands including Apple, Samsung, JY Tyre and Apollo are investing in all mega airports, whereas the government targets all Types B & C airports.”
“It all depends on the category and the brand we are working with. Xperia Group works with only one strategy which is experiential value creation. Sometimes the strategy we follow with the content to attract more eyes or at times the tech engagement to engage TG with the brands” Said Gupta.
Ramneek Ghotra, Executive Director -Growth, Finvasia, said, “Our good portion of marketing efforts are directed towards reaching niche audiences, and plans to explore airport OOH advertising. It benefits to connect with a targeted audience that resonates with us as a brand, and its USPs - benefits of zero-commission trading with multiple investment options. I would be happy to see the travellers perceive Finvasia as a cost-effective and user-friendly trading platform.”
Festive and World Cup Craze
Sharing insights on how brands prepare to advertise across airports, Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder, OSMO, said, “At OSMO, we challenge the traditional method of planning using tech and data-driven planning mechanisms. We use AI and ML-based planning for our client brands and one of the key touchpoints that emerge is Airports. Our airport campaigns for DAIKIN and RENAULT narrate the same.”
Adding On, Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, XPERIA Group, said, “Festive season is approaching in a couple of months and the mega event is ICC almost at the same time, which will create a buzz in advertising spends. But whether airport spending increase due to ICC WORLD CUP will be substantial or not at transit point destinations is still a question. The sponsors may do some spending at the airport but not substantial, which experience of a few years shows. However, due to festivals, spending will spike as it happens every year. Few engagement activities may happen as innovation during ICC WORLD CUP but whether substantial spending will happen or not is still a question.”
Adding some more inputs, Kumar said, “The upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 holds tremendous potential for the airport advertising industry. With matches scheduled across ten cities, a substantial influx of spectators is expected to travel to these locations to witness India play. Consequently, airports in these cities will witness a significant surge in cricket presenting advertisers with a golden opportunity to engage this captive audience.”
How DOOH growth is redefining the future of digital creators
Industry players are unanimous in their view that advancements in OOH advertising and adaptation of innovative tech have opened new doors for the digital creators
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 13, 2023 9:07 AM | 4 min read
The OOH industry has seen exponential growth in the last few years, as per industry reports. Data shows DOOH screens have grown from 26,940 in 2020 to 57,690 in 2021 to 89,700 in 2022. With the number of screens rising, the demand for more digital creators is also going up.
The digital content creator market share is expected to witness CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032 with the market share estimated to reach nearly US$ 12.9 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 3.37 billion in 2021.
Defining the future of digital creators, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, of White Rivers Media said, “Advancements in the OOH advertising have opened many new doors for the digital creators to leverage the available technology and build jaw-dropping content at a large scale. Brands can now beautifully bridge the gap between the digital and physical world with the mindful integration of tools like AI and VR along with a data-driven approach. Combining the new-age tools with the infinite potential of a human mind, the results can truly be phenomenal.”
As per Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at XPERIA Group, “Future of digital creators is very bright unless they stop learning the demand of the TG they are targeting. More stories telling with the content will happen, more demand will be created for advertising agencies to deliver better content.”
On how creative agencies and digital creators strategize their marketing and advertising content to generate more engagement and traffic to the brands, Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO at MadHawks said, “We developed a campaign for a fashion brand that included social media amplification via influencer collaborations on YouTube and Instagram to do a soft launch of the collection. With the genuine reach of influencers, we were able to test out the potential of the collection with a very minimalistic budget. And simultaneously we took the audience to the website to check; we achieved higher brand recognition and increased website traffic.”
Gupta further said, “We are in the process of creating our AI-driven DMP which will be connected with multiple LED screens at multiple touch points. Roadside screens as well as different other touch points in one hand. On the other hand, our creative team has been working for the last year on various content including Anamorphic content, Projection mapping content, etc.”
“Xperia Group is a very young agency and has been designed to work with contemporary OOH tech and creativity, so it will try to deliver more creativity. We already have a studio in Delhi with limited resources and have another studio in Bangalore. Delhi Studio primarily works with creative content. Bangalore Studio is for musical content. We are increasing our capacity in both studios to deliver more creative works.” He added.
Elaborating on the overall increase in the number of advertising agencies and digital creators Gupta further said, “Digital creators are increasing but it is important to have good relevant creators to support the industry to compete with the international content creators with good standards.
Nowadays we want to experience the product, which is only possible with OOH advertising. A new format of OOH advertising is called EXPERIENTIAL ADVERTISING. This is the future, innovations bound to come on EXPOOH with different tech integrations and creativity.”
Emphasizing the brand’s interest in OOH campaigns, Kothari said, “An outdoor ad is seen by its audience for almost nanoseconds within which an impact has to be created to ensure an effective landing. Due to the nature of outdoor content consumption, OOH campaigns also have their advantages over media ads like extended shelf life, unduplicated recalls, and greater ROIs at lesser investments. With thoughtfully selected channels and well-strategised content delivered at a relevant time, any form of advertising can shine through.
Outdoor continues to be a classic advertising medium for brands to communicate their message effectively. From OOH to DOOH to digital, advertising comes with boundless options. What ultimately makes the difference is how wisely the option has been chosen for every single brand, every single day!”
As for Gupta, “Brands are spending and will continue to spend on OOH. Formats will be different but OOH will exist. A new form of OOH is DOOH or EXPOOH. Two strategies works in OOH, either you paint the city with the brand and brand color or put up a Spectacular format that becomes the talk of the town. I think both are taking the industry ahead.”
Laqshya Media Group unveils Santoor’s multilingual outdoor campaign
The campaign features Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
Laqshya Media Group has unveiled an OOH multilingual campaign for Santoor with Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati-speaking markets, and Mahesh Babu for the Kannada market.
The campaign aims to maximize sales by leveraging irresistible product offers and strategic pricing strategies, ensuring a powerful impact in each targeted region.
Strategically designed and meticulously executed, this ongoing 10-week campaign, encompassing all high-impact OOH sites, showcases the innovative prowess of Laqshya Media Group through their impactful 3D creative. The campaign has been intricately tailored to effectively engage Santoor’s target audience across multiple markets and languages. Spanning 100+ towns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Gujarat, and Karnataka, the campaign strategically positions billboards, unipoles, and various other mediums at key touchpoints to ensure maximum visibility and impact.
“Outdoor is a key component in our media mix as it enables us to precisely target clusters of interest and deliver the intended message. In Laqshya, we found an ideal partner who executes campaigns fast and at scale and makes our executions more impactful. Their creative inputs are invaluable as they understand how to use the medium best. Our partnership with Laqshya is now a long-term one,” said Prasanna Rai, CMO and Head of E-commerce Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.
Amarjeet Hudda, COO, Laqshya Solutions, firmly stated, “At Laqshya Media Group, we are committed to establishing strong partnerships with brands that embody innovation and excellence. The collaboration with Wipro is a true honour for us, and we take great pride in delivering our dynamic and contextually relevant regional content to empower the brand Santoor. Leveraging our exceptional creative capabilities, we are executing a highly impactful multilingual campaign across eight states, amplifying Santoor’s unique selling proposition. With an extensive reach spanning 100+ towns and massive urban and semi-urban areas coverage, we strive to deliver exceptional results exceeding every campaign’s expectation.”
Domino's Pizza India sets pizza slice billboard on fire
Bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes were seen in the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Domino's Pizza has set a new standard in event marketing with a fiery on-ground activation event in Gurgaon.
The event provided a sensory feast of fiery displays, smoky ambiances, and the unparalleled excitement of spice.
Creating an eye-catching environment, a blazing pizza slice billboard captured the attention of locals, sparking conversations and drawing the interest of those passing by, which was captivated by smoky fumes of the billboard.
The electrifying spectacle reached its climax as a fire tender arrived at the scene, dousing the smoke in a dazzling show of water jets, symbolizing Domino's mastery over spice and heat. As an extension to the on-ground activation, bike-bound delivery riders with smoke trailing from their delivery boxes navigated the city streets, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to delivering the Spicy Range right to customers' doorsteps.
“The objective of this activation was to captivate our audience and highlight the exhilarating sensation of enjoying a spicy Domino's pizza," said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s Pizza India. “This innovative event allowed us to visually embody the excitement and passion infused into every bite of our new spicy range. The buzz and overwhelming response it has generated have exceeded our expectations."
Tata Motor uses luggage conveyor belt at Mumbai’s T1 Airport to showcase Altroz iCNG
The outdoor campaign is executed by Platinum Outdoor
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Tata Motors has executed an outdoor campaign for its Altroz iCNG launch.
Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, that conceptualized and executed the outdoor campaign for Altroz iCNG, has highlighted the boot space. To showcase Altroz iCNG's capacity, the agency devised an innovative strategy - placing the car on the luggage conveyor belt at the airport.
“Drawing inspiration from the car's primary USP, the agency visually represented the maximum amount of luggage that can be carried in the generous boot space of the Altroz iCNG. With its back door open, the belt transported bags directly into the boot area of the Altroz iCNG. As a captivating visual spectacle, this demonstrated the car's immense storage capacity in a hyper-realistic manner. As part of the execution, Platinum Outdoor acquired an actual Tata Altroz iCNG from the Tata Motors factory and divided it meticulously in half to fit perfectly on the conveyor belt at Mumbai's T1 airport. To enhance the impact of the display, they also strategically placed branding elements on the surrounding walls,” read a press release.
Vinay Pant, Chief Marketing Officer – Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “The Altroz iCNG has disrupted the CNG market with its Twin-cylinder innovation. The boot space for CNG cars is a big bonus and will further expand the market with new customers looking at buying CNG cars. We wanted to do something creative to take this message to the masses. We are delighted to partner with Madison, who have understood the concept brilliantly and have converted it into an innovative concept. The Altroz iCNG is first brand in India to leverage this unprecedented opportunity, captivating the attention of travellers and setting new benchmarks in showcasing automotive excellence. We seamlessly showcased the Altroz iCNG's exceptional boot space, leaving an indelible impression on the minds of the audience. With this first-ever marketing activation at Mumbai airport, we have gathered a good response. We hope to continue doing some creative marketing in line with our strategy”.
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor and MRP said, “Creating stellar, impactful work for our clients has always been our passion. It is extremely satisfying for us to see our ideas, plans, and execution come to fruition with Altroz's ambitious and innovative campaign”.
Ideacafe.agency executes ‘fitness billboard’ for Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan
Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 7:32 PM | 3 min read
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched an exclusive term plan Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c.
“This is a first-of-its-kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry designed especially for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. To spread the awareness about Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan, Ideacafe.agency partnered with the brand to create first ever ‘FITNESS BILLBOARD’ OOH innovation,” stated a press release.
With a simple insight, those who are active more often have a lower chance of developing diabetes and walking is a great way to be active. Team Ideacafe.agency installed a treadmill on a billboard and invited people to have their fitness check as walking is one of the easiest activities to start with, and most people with diabetes can do it.
“We choose one of the busiest junctions of Mumbai – Mahim Causeway for billboard activation. We invited Mumbaikars to take the fitness challenge and more than 100+ commuters agreed to participate,” the release from the agency said.
A medical team of experts were present at the venue who conducted routine health checks to the audiences before the treadmill fitness test. People took up fitness challenges on the treadmill as they walked to assess their health score. Post that doctor interacted with the individuals and spoke about diabetes and how one can stay healthy with simple lifestyle changes he/she can do in their lives to control that. The doctors also discussed the Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Plan and how one can secure their family’s long-term financial plans by giving them the well-deserved peace of mind. The activity was carried over the weekend and caught the attention of Mumbaikars who welcomed the initiative from Bajaj Allianz and pledged to stay healthy.
Nabendu commented, “As Bajaj Allianz is committed to help several Indians secure their family’s long-term financial plans, we at Ideacafe.agency too are passionate in bringing creativity alive on OOH space. With an opportunity to craft something innovative we at Ideacafe.agency took this challenge and created the first ever fitness billboard innovation on OOH. We believe this FITNESS BILLBOARD OOH idea has a merit to raise awareness to inform and educate people about rising diabetic issue (India is referred to as 'diabetes capital of the world' with the diabetic population in the country expected to hit an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030) with the intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviours, and beliefs towards the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.”
He further commented, “Our philosophy at Ideacafe.agency is to create inspiration on OOH and treat the medium differently. Unlike many forms of advertising, OOH immerses an audience in your brand story, making it one of the most impactful mediums for powerful storytelling and we truly amplified this Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan communication through OOH in a big way. Ideacafe.agency executed the OOH campaign seamlessly in major cities(Mumbai, Pune & Ahmedabad) targeting the right audience at relevant locations. Since this was the first of its kind product in the Insurance sector, we spread the awareness through the LARGEST BILLBOARD (120x122 feet display left an indelible impression on the minds of audiences passing by the media every day”.
