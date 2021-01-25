Colgate Vedshakti launches ‘Mooh swachh toh aap healthy’ campaign with Sudarsan Pattnaik

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has collaborated with Padma Shri awardee and internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, to create a stunning sand sculpture for Colgate Vedshakti toothpaste at Puri Beach in Odisha.

Sculpted with the message ‘Mooh swachh toh aap healthy’ and with a vivid depiction of how the mouth is the entry point for germs, the sand art aims to increase awareness about optimal oral care while beautifully capturing the important message of oral health for overall health. The installation is a part of Colgate’s relentless efforts in driving oral health education and highlighting its impact on overall health with its Ayurvedic offering — Colgate Vedshakti.

From its inception in 2020, Colgate’s ‘Mooh swachh toh aap healthy’ campaign is aimed at educating people about how germs in the mouth can affect overall health.

Speaking about the partnership, Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Sudarshan Pattnaik, who’s brought to life the critical message of how oral health is closely connected to your overall health through this gorgeous sand art. Hope many people get a chance to see his fantastic work and let’s remember the Vedshakti message “A clean mouth is critical for a healthy you”.

