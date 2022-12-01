Chennai Metro Rail floats tender for ads inside stations

The tender is for 9 stations in Corridor 1

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Dec 1, 2022 12:21 PM  | 1 min read
CMRL

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has floated a tender for advertisement rights inside metro stations.

The metro stations in question are 9 CMRL Metro Stations of Corridor 1.

This work is part of the Phase I Extension.  

 

