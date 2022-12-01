Chennai Metro Rail floats tender for ads inside stations

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has floated a tender for advertisement rights inside metro stations.
The metro stations in question are 9 CMRL Metro Stations of Corridor 1.
This work is part of the Phase I Extension.
