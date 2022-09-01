Chennai Metro invites bids for advertisement rights at stations

The bids are for nine metro stations of Corridor 1 of Phase I Extension

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated a tender for licensing of advertisement rights at metro stations.

According to an official communication by CMRL, the tender is for "Licensing of Advertisement Rights at inside Metro Station along with Semi-Naming Rights in 9 CMRL Metro Stations of Corridor 1 of Phase I Extension."

A pre-bid meeting in this regard has been scheduled on September 6, 2022 at 11.30 AM. The meeting will be held at the CMRL Office in Chennai.

The submission of bid will begin on September 22, 2022 and end on September 29, 2022. The bid will open on September 30, 2022.

