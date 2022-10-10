Zee TV to air fiction shows seven days a week

The shows Meet, Main Hoon Aparajita, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, and Bhagya Lakshmi will now air across the week starting October 16

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 10, 2022 5:38 PM  | 1 min read
Zee TV

Zee TV, with a view to expand its content offering for its loyal viewers during the upcoming festive season, has announced that three of its popular fiction shows- Meet, Main Hoon Aparajita, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Bhagya Lakshmi will air seven days a week, starting Sunday, 16th October 2022.  

The four popular shows- Meet, Main Hoon Aparajita, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, and Bhagya Lakshmi will air at the same time, i.e., 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 8 pm & 8:30 pm respectively.

Viewers can look forward to the 9th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, every Saturday and Sunday, starting 15th October.

