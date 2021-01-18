Zee TV’ set to telecast 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' starting January 27

He is all heart, philosophical, even holds a degree in Agriculture and cattle raising but refuses to be a part of today’s rat race. Meet Jogi, the befikraa who runs a tabela and a dairy in Amritsar. His mantra in life is ‘Insaan paison se nahin, khushiyon se ameer hota hai’, thereby finding joy in the smallest of things in life. She, on the other hand, while being extremely proficient with all her ghar ka kaam is also the first girl in Amritsar to drive a taxi for female passengers and aims to start an all-female cab service. Meet Mahi, the motivated multitasker who is betaab to contribute to her family by making a mark of her own. Adept at juggling a number of priorities, she isn’t one to neglect housework while she endeavours to build a career out of her passion for driving cars and lives by the motto – apne shaukh ko vyavsai banao…. Zee TV’s next primetime show is a love story based in Amritsar - Teri Meri Ikk Jindri that follows the lives of Mahi and Jogi, two seemingly opposite personalities whose distinctly different outlooks towards life and happiness do not come in the way of their love. Set to premiere on 27th January 2021, the show will air every Monday to Saturday at 8pm only on Zee TV

Launching the love story in a truly unique manner amidst its natural backdrop, Zee TV introduced media from across the country to the leads Mahi and Jogi in Amritsar today. Popular TV actor Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu who play the leads were unveiled in their character looks in the authentic setting of the show. Seen as the owner of a dairy in the show, Adhvik was captured LIVE by media as Jogi relishing aaloo de paraanthe and lassi at Sadda Pind while singing his heart away at the tabela in the premises. On the other hand, with Mahi being Amritsar’s first girl taxi driver; someone who is responsible and rooted while being spirited and independent like every contemporary Punjabi girl, Amandeep flagged off a Women’s Car Rally presented by Zee TV - #BebaakHoonMain from Hotel Radisson Blu that culminated at Saddi Haveli, with over 30 young women from Amritsar who came forth to celebrate Indian womanhood.

Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle shared, “That opposites attract has been established by a number of love stories in the past. However, the differences explored have been largely in the space of socio-economic strata, religion, age gaps, etc. What we bring to the audiences with Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is a love story between two polar opposites with markedly different approaches when it comes to drive and achievement in life. It goes to show that love isn’t always governed by the grammar of ambition and sometimes people with such diverse outlooks can find happiness together. The backdrop of the romance is Amritsar and our attempt has been to infuse the love story with as many authentic Punjabi elements as possible. The launch of the show through a unique experiential for the media in Amritsar where they get introduced to our leads in the most organic manner will help set the right context for the show.”

Amandeep Sidhu who plays Mahi said, “I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better character than Mahi to essay as my first lead role. I knew that I was perfectly fit for the role of this spirited Punjabi girl and was really thrilled to begin exploring her journey. I love her zeal to contribute to the family for a better life and her deep sense of passion to achieve things matches mine. This particular characteristic of Mahi really helped me connect to her personally. The most exciting part was shooting in Amritsar and Patiala for the show. I thoroughly enjoyed flagging off the women’s car rally, especially driving towards Saddi Havelli with so many excited and independent female drivers who are truly all-rounders as they not only manage household work but also contribute to the family just like Mahi. It was a truly a celebration of womanhood and I salute the spirit of these women. I really hope to once again visit Amristar and spend some more time in this city that feels like home.”

Popular TV actor Adhvik Mahajan who plays Jogi shared, “Jogi as a character is very different from all the other roles that I have enacted. Ofcourse, while there is a very colourful and peppy Punjabi side of him that I absolutely resonate with, there is also a very profound aspect to his personality that makes him different from the rest. He doesn’t dream or aspire big but manages to find utmost joy in the simplest of things which honestly, I find to be a very evolved trait in him. Viewers have really appreciated my earlier performances and characters and I am very sure that Jogi will find a place in their hearts as well. Sharing his experience of visiting Amritsar, Adhvik mentioned, “Shooting in Amritsar and Patiala was like coming back home. Taking the edge of the cold off, the people here have been extremely warm and welcoming, and it was such a delight to see their love pouring in. Along with paying a visit to my extended family, I also took the chance to relish and gorge on the amazing food of Amritsar. I truly believe the food you get to eat here is like no other, especially the lassi which I tried at numerous dhabas. I have enjoyed every bit of being a part of this city and I do hope the people of Amritsar shower immense love towards my character and our show.”

The producer of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD added, “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is a love story of opposites where I believe the two lead characters are a very close reflection of today’s generation as they bring out the two most prevalent mindsets of the youth. While Mahi’s aspirations and sense of responsibility for her family will connect with most young women, Jogi brings forth a very unique philosophical flair and easygoing charm that is sure to make him a favourite amongst the audiences. While one likes to live in sukoon, the other likes to live in junoon. Our entire team has worked extremely hard to capture the authentic style and flavour of Amritsar in this adorable love story. We hope the viewers love and appreciate Mahi and Jogi’s journey.”

