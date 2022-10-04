Zee to shut down Marathi channel ahead of Sony merger: Reports

The concession has been reportedly offered to allay CCI's concerns and to secure approval for its $10 billion merger with Sony Pictures Networks

Published: Oct 4, 2022
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reportedly offered to shut down its "major entertainment channel" with 20-30% of market share in the entertainment channel space to allay concerns raised by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

According to speculations, it could be one of ZEEL's Marathi channels, which fits the description.

It has made the offer to the CCI to secure the commission's approval for its $10 billion merger with Sony Pictures Networks.

