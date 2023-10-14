Zee-Sony: NCLAT adjourns hearing on IDBI Bank, Axis Finance petitions
The case will now be heard on October 31
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has adjourned the hearing for petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against the Zee-Sony merger, media networks have reported.
The case will now be heard on October 31.
In the last hearing on October 12, ZEEL had asked the tribunal not to pass orders saying Axis Finance did not have the "locus to file such a plea".They also said IDBI's case was based on a different set of facts.
Axis Finance had earlier said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka, former MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney in talks with Adani, Maran over sale of India assets: Report
The company previously also engaged Reliance Industries, exploring an outright sale, and a joint venture among other options
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney Co. is said to be in talks with Gautam Adani and Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran for the sale of its Indian streaming and television business, said a news report citing sources.
The report also says that the US media giant is also considering the interest of private equity funds since it's exploring the partial sale of its India operations or in a combination of the unit's assets including sports rights and streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.
Previously, it was reported that the company was considering Reliance Industries as a potential buyer for the assets. Disney reportedly approached Reliance about buying a stake in the business. The talks have not culminated in any deal and Disney could hold on to the assets for longer, said the report.
Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
India Today Group Chairman responds to concerns on news anchors' polarising tone
Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, said Aroon Purie in the response
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:13 PM | 2 min read
Aroon Purie, Chairman of the India Today Group, has addressed the concerns raised by Vasant Valley School Alumni regarding the polarising tone of some India Today news anchors.
In his response, Purie emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in civic discourse.
He stated, "Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy," highlighting the India Today brands' representation of varied viewpoints across the nation. Purie affirmed that the ultimate judgment on their work lies with their 500 million viewers and followers, underlining the viewer's role in choosing media aligned with their beliefs.
Here is the full copy of his response:
Dear 192 Vasant Valley School Alumni,
Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns with me.
It is good to know that in this day and age when everybody is constrained for time, you are watching and reading our work and deeply invested in our multiple brands. I have read and duly taken note of your concerns, as we do with all feedback we receive.
As the Chairman of the India Today Group, I have always believed that everyone is entitled to an opinion. Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, and no one group represents all of it. The India Today brands represent all points of view across the nation. Presenting these and being able to deal with them is the sign of a robust democracy, and I believe we do this very successfully.
The viewer must determine which media most closely tracks their beliefs. After all, the ultimate arbiter of our work is our 500 million viewers and followers.
Best wishes,
Aroon Purie
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
NDTV’s Senior Managing Editor Sunil Saini quits
Saini was an integral part of the NDTV group for nearly 18 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 9:55 PM | 1 min read
In a surprising move, Sunil Saini, Senior Managing Editor of NDTV responsible for the Hindi channel, has tendered his resignation. Saini, who played a pivotal role as the editor of renowned journalist Ravish Kumar, had been an integral part of the NDTV group for nearly 18 years.
Despite his long-standing association with the channel, the reasons behind Saini's departure remain undisclosed as per the latest reports.
Before joining NDTV, Saini contributed to prominent news organisations, including Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Star News, showcasing his extensive experience and expertise in the media industry.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
MIB decriminalizes Cable TV act
The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with a monetary penalty
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:15 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified amendments in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, thereby providing the operational mechanism for implementation of the decriminalized provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
Section 16 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 dealt with the punishment for contraventions under any of its provisions. This section had provision for imprisonment, which might extend up to 2 years in case of the first instance and 5 years for every subsequent offence.
With an aim to make the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 more business-friendly and to boost the investor confidence in the sector, punishments specified under Section 16 were re-examined and were decriminalized through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023, the MIB has said.
The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with a monetary penalty and other non-monetary measures like Advisory, Warning and Censure. These measures will be enforced through the “designated officer” defined in the rules notified today. Moreover, Section 16 now introduces an appeal mechanism against the order made by the designated officer.
As per the ministry, the amendments are likely to encourage compliance with the Act without resorting to harsh punishments and sensitive to minor or unintended contraventions. The inclusion of advisory, censure, and warnings in the range of penalties suggests the focus is on educating and encouraging compliance rather than solely punishing contraventions.
The amended provision allows for the use of a range of penalties, which provides flexibility in addressing different types of contraventions. It allows for a more proportional response to the nature, specificity and severity of the contravention.
The amendment in the rules defines a “designated officer” for imposing penalties. This streamlines the enforcement process and makes it simple in addition to unburdening the criminal justice system.
It addresses subsequent contraventions and in addition to the provision for higher penalties, includes the provisions for suspension or cancellation of registration. This promotes consistency and discourages habitual or repeated contraventions.
The inclusion of an appeal mechanism provides individuals or entities the opportunity to challenge penalties or decisions. This ensures a fair and transparent process and safeguards against potential abuse of power.
The definition of common terms in the cable industry, like “platform services” and “local cable operator” have been defined in the rules for the first time to bring about uniformity in their usages.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Broadcasting & Cable Services consultation paper: TRAI extends deadline to Oct 10
This is the third time that the deadline has been extended on the request of stakeholders
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:12 PM | 1 min read
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the last date for submission of comments on consultation paper on review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable service. This is the third time that the deadline has been extended on the request of stakeholders.
The regulatory body has shifted the date to October 10 while iterating that no further requests for extension will be entertained.
TRAI had released a consultation paper on "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on August 8. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was initially fixed as September 5 and counter-comments as September 19.
“Now, on requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 10th October 2023 and 25th October 2023 respectively. No request for any further extension of time for submission of comments / counter-comments shall be entertained,” TRAI said.
The body had earlier changed the dates for submission of comments and counter-comments to September 19 and October 3. Later, they were changed to October 3 and 17.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Toxicity in TV news linked to TRP system: Sonia Singh
Singh spoke about the need for multiple ratings agencies, the 'toxic' TRP system, the evolution of TV news and more at the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards
By e4m Staff | Oct 2, 2023 8:06 AM | 4 min read
The toxicity in television news is linked to the TRP system in many ways, said NDTV’s Editorial Director Sonia Singh who said it requires fixing as news cannot be rated like a Bollywood film at the box office.
During a fireside chat at the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards, Singh said that there cannot be one rating agency deciding what India watches and there was a need for more transparency.
“We do feel that ratings have limited journalism. I think journalism is for public interest and that cannot be rated like a Bollywood film at the box office. At the end of the day, it is not what you feel people want to know but what they should know. That is where an editor plays a very important role.
“Toxicity is linked to TRPs in many ways. There cannot be a monopoly system and you cannot have just one rating agency. It is a multi-crore industry so you need to have more ratings agency and much more transparency. The same standards we demand from politicians and government are what we should demand from agencies which say that they determine what India watches. There is no one India and no one agency can determine what India watches,” Singh said.
She added that the “toxic TRP system which spiralled out of control” is a problem TV news has faced and there is a need to fix it.
She said that some realization is happening now and hoped there will be a change and it will come from the viewers when they will say this is not what they want to watch on their screens.
Talking about the evolution of television news and how it has changed over the years, Singh said that the biggest change is that TV news is not limited to one medium anymore as a lot of convergence and integration is happening.
“What has changed is that journalism is no longer limited to one medium. When we talk about television news, we realise that news cannot be put into the boundary of the screen you are watching it on. The best news stories are the ones that transcend that. It can be the front page of a newspaper or the home page of a website or on a mobile screen and on television it can be cable or smart TV,” she said.
Singh also stressed the fact that the core of journalism is giving the viewers/readers what they don’t know already.
“What remains essential is the core which is the headline. If you are not giving the viewer/reader what they don’t know already, you need to go back and try again. No newsroom is limiting itself to one medium but there is integration,” she said.
When asked about her view on how television news is termed toxic and amplified, the veteran journalist said it all began with the talk format.
“The biggest enemy of TV news is television itself. I agree with some people who feel there is some element of television that has become toxic. It began with the talk format. When it began it was exciting. There were times when we had people of political gravitas, intellect, and dignity to accept others’ point of view. But after the outbreak of channels, it became about political enmity. It became more about scoring more points and who shouts louder,” she said.
About the recent boycott of certain channels by some political parties, Singh said, “I am against boycotts of any form. There are a lot of other ways to address the issue if you think an anchor is crossing a line.”
Responding to a question about whether TV is turning towards digital intentionally because of TV toxicity or just to explore, Singh said not all TV is toxic but there are toxic elements which need urgent fixing before viewers lose their faith.
“I don’t think all TV is toxic. I am from TV and I am very proud of it. But there are toxic elements which need fixing urgently before viewers lose faith in the medium.
“Sadly, toxicity can transcend any medium and even digital can become toxic. What worries me about digital is the fact that we are creating many echo chambers. People will watch only the anchor they like or the views they agree with. That is really dangerous for any democracy and especially for young people because this is the time you need to explore different ideologies and differentiate between fact and fiction,” Singh said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp