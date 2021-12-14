Zee Media’s Dileep Tiwari resigns as Chief Executive Officer, Cluster 3

Veteran journalist and Chief Executive Officer, Cluster 3, Zee Media, Dileep Tiwari has resigned.

Tiwari’s journey began as an intern in Asia Pacific Communication Associates in the year 1997. Soon after that, he joined ZEE News as a reporter and was subsequently promoted as a Bureau Chief and Political editor. Since then, he has become an expert in parliamentary coverage. In the past, he has also been a key player in covering the tragic Godhra violence in 2002 and the Mumbai attacks of 2008. His diverse portfolio of journalism also includes a crucial investigation of the Sarabjit incident post which, Pakistan's Supreme court reopened the case, shaking the media industry.

Tiwari’s experience spans over two decades. In his tenure, he has gone on board six times with the Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh to visit a grand total of 20 countries. He has also successfully covered the first 4 foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (U.S., Australia, Bhutan and Nepal).

