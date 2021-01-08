Zee Kannada to launch Dance Karnataka Dance to showcase best dancing talent

While the viewers are excited for the display of breathtaking performances on ‘DKD,’ there has been a lot of speculation over who will be the mentors this season

Zee Kannada continues to raise the bar by providing entertainment that piques audience interests with promising content. Over the years, the channel has stood out with their fresh and engaging shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Comedy Khiladigalu and Drama Juniors that have been cherished and celebrated by fans of entertainment worldwide. Therefore, kickstarting 2021 on a high note, Zee Kannada is all set to launch Dance Karnataka Dance, a unique dance show that seeks to provide a unique platform for recognition of the best talent across Karnataka.

Following a state-wide hunt for the most talented dancers, Zee Kannada is set to premiere the Mega Auditions to unveil the ‘Best 50 dancers’ this Saturday and Sunday i.e. 9th and 10th of January at 7:30 PM on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

While the viewers are excited for the display of the magnificent dancing talent and breathtaking performances on ‘DKD,’ there has been a lot of speculation over who will be the mentors this season. Ardent fans of Rakshitha Prem can rejoice as the charming actress will be gracing the panel of judges this season. The channel has also roped in the multi-talented Arjun Janaya and the charming Vijaya Raghavendra to join Rakshitha on the panel. The exuberant Anushree will be the host of DKD, and is sure to pepper every episode with her own brand of inimitable anchoring.

Finally, the cherry on the cake would be the presence and guidance of the national award-winning Chinni Prakash, as an addition to the esteemed panel of judges with his endearing presence will truly complete the DKD family. With choreography credits to blockbusters like Saajan, Chennai Express, Krissh 3, Dabbang & Dabbang 2, Singham Returns, he is a reservoir of creative brilliance and a source of immense learning for all aspiring dancers.

Commenting on the launch of Dance Karnataka Dance, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar says, “After successful seasons, we are delighted to bring this season back to the fans. With this unique format, we aim to break the past records yet again with a fresh and novel approach to the various rounds and performances. The talent and passion of the contestants across the state and the exceptional guidance of the judges will surely ensure a successful journey that will inspire and entertain Kannada viewers across the country.”

Don’t forget to watch the mega auditions this Saturday and Sunday i.e. 9th and 10th of January at 7:30 PM on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.