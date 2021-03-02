Zee Entertainment’s Indian Pro Music League strikes the right chord with advertisers

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) recently launched India’s first-ever music league, the Indian Pro Music League (IPML), airing on Zee TV & ZEE5. A clutter-breaking reality format innovation, IPML has received an overwhelming response from leading brands across categories who have come onboard as partners for the launch edition.

Revolutionising the music reality space on television, the music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. The unique concept and the league’s star-studded line-up has attracted multiple advertisers to be a part of IPML as official sponsors including:

Maruti-Suzuki India Limited & Hindustan Unilever Limited’s Lifebuoy as Co-Presenting Sponsors

Parle Products Pvt. Limited’s Parle G and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.’s Whisper as Co-Powered Sponsors

Balaji Wafers as Special Partner

Nilkamal Industries’ Nilkamal Mattrezzz, Asian Paints Limited’s Ultima Protek and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) as Associate Sponsors

The swift recovery in economic growth is leading to a robust upswing in the consumer demand and advertising sentiment. In order to boost the advertising economy, brands are increasingly looking at innovative and integrated brand solutions to reach their end consumers in a relevant manner across various touchpoints. ZEE has been at the forefront in creating platform agnostic solutions for advertisers across various properties, and IPML is another innovative solution by the company to help brands enhance their visibility across consumer segments.

Speaking about the positive response from advertisers, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer– Advertisement Revenue, ZEEL said, “The rise of the ‘anytime’ consumer has fuelled the need for creating content that is platform-agnostic and that can be consumed by the audience any time of the day. Our objective has always been to maximize our content presence by being platform agnostic & thereby providing holistic solutions to our advertisers. Our aim of bringing India’s first-ever music league on both, linear and digital platforms, was to amalgamate the enthusiasm generated by a league with the emotion evoking power of music. We are pleased to see the overwhelming response received from our partners and we are confident that the novel concept of the show along with the star-studded line-up will attract audiences across platforms to make the show a resounding success.”

In line with the ZEE 4.0 strategy, creating extraordinary entertainment content via an integrated platform centric approach continues to be a key area of focus for the Company. Taking cognisance of the evolving content preferences of the consumers in an increasingly multi-screen environment, Indian Pro Music League has been curated to offer seamless engagement opportunities for brands to derive the maximum value from the association.

With its strategic customer-first approach, ZEE aims to further enhance its offerings to partners going forward, by providing holistic solutions to its clients synergised with unique content formats to help brands build a better connect with audiences using ZEE’s strong reach across platforms.

