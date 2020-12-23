Zee Café brings non-stop entertainment this holiday season with ‘Breakfast To Bed Binge’

The line-up includes the most iconic sitcoms, movies and reality shows airing from dawn to dusk

Tis the season to be jolly as holidays are around the corner! And while the travel bug and road trip plans may not have seen the light of day, we bring the world to your television screens instead! Who needs a vacation when you can make the most of the holidays and step into the ultimate staycation? That’s right! December surely looks dazzling as Zee Café returns with its ‘Breakfast To Bed Binge’ bringing you non-stop entertainment all through the holiday season. Starting this Friday, 25th December, 2020 9AM onwards, your stay-in plans are set with the most iconic sitcoms, movies and reality shows airing from dawn to dusk. So, put on your comfy pair of PJs, sink into your cosy corner of the couch and binge-watch your all-time favourite shows and movies as the we-time continues with Zee Café.

Featuring some of the most popular titles in an ultimate binge marathon, the ‘Breakfast To Bed Binge’ on Zee Café is all you need for Christmas! Bringing you the show about ‘nothing’ that truly changed everything, the line-up includes the greatest sitcom of the 90s, ‘Seinfeld’ that promises truckloads of laughter. If that’s not all, our favourite Jeannie in pink is back to grant all your wishes this season in ultimate sitcom of the 60s ‘I Dream Of Jeannie.’ Adding to the rib-tickling ride is the laugh-riot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ that captures the legendary comedian Chris Rock’s painfully funny teenage years. Spreading some sparkle through the season is everyone’s favorite actor, businessperson, mom and cultural icon as a host in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

That’s not all there is! Keeping the entertainment quotient high through the day are blockbuster hits from Hollywood such as ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’, ‘Beauty And The Beast’, ‘Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania’, ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ among others. Up for some fun and frolic? Meet your favourite bunch of emojis in action in ‘The Emoji Movie’, fall in love with two robots in ‘Wall-E’ and groove to peppy tunes in ‘Street Dance 2.’ So, brew a cup of comedy, get some miles into your smiles and dive straight into madness all through the holiday season!