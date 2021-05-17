Zee 24 Ghanta's Editor Anjan Bandyopadhyay succumbs to COVID-19

Bandyopadhyay had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April following which he was hospitalised

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 17, 2021 3:43 PM
Zee 24

Senior journalist and popular TV anchor Anjan Bandyopadhyay passed away due to covid related complications on Sunday night. He was 56.

According to family sources, Anjan Bandyopadhyay had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April following which he was hospitalized.

The editor of Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta, Bandyopadhyay breathed his last at around 9.25 pm on  May 16, 2021, the health department official told PTI.

"He had returned home after recovering a bit but was again taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was put on a ventilator and then on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, but his condition continued to deteriorate," an official of the hospital was quoted as saying.

