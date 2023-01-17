Women’s IPL media rights: A game well begun
Industry experts say at Rs 7 crore a match, it is a good deal for Viacom18, and if well marketed, the league has the potential to become a very big property in the coming years
TRAI seeks comments from stakeholders on spectrum sharing & DTH bank guarantee
The views have to be submitted by February 10 and February 13, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released Consultation Papers on the sharing of telecom and spectrum infrastructure, and spectrum leasing. It has also sought views from stakeholders on licence fee and policy matters of DTH services.
On 10.02.2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed TRAI that to promote optimum resource utilization among the licensees, it is proposed to allow sharing of all kinds of telecom infrastructure and network elements among all categories of service providers for providing authorized telecom services.
This was in consideration of the request of stakeholders to permit inter-band spectrum sharing and leasing of spectrum.
TRAI has asked stakeholders to submit their written comments by February 10, 2023, and counter comments by February 24, 2023.
Meanwhile, MIB had sent a reference to TRAI on February 2, 2022, requesting the regulatory authority to examine issues related to bank guarantee for DTH services from a policy angle and share its recommendations. TRAI has now asked stakeholders to share their views by 13th February 2023. Counter comments can be submitted by 27th February 2023.
After quitting Zee News, Aditi Tyagi joins Bharat Express as Group Executive Editor
Sources close to the development have confirmed this news to e4m.
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 13, 2023 9:44 PM | 1 min read
Aditi Tyagi who quit Zee News as Deputy Editor and Sr Anchor has joined the upcoming news channel Bharat Express as Group Executive Editor. Tyagi was associated with the channel for close to a decade.
Sources close to this development have confirmed this news to e4m.
Tyagi has more than 19 years of experience in Media and TV Journalism across leading broadcasters in TV, print, digital and radio from anchoring, reporting, production and curating events. She has anchored high profile visits of heads of state, international summits, political debates, breaking news coverage while covering stories from around the world including the United Nations Climate Summit, Paris attacks and Brussels attack.
Prior to joining Zee News, Tyagi was associated with TV Today TV (now India Today TV) for over seven years. She has also served stints at CNBC TV 18 and The Pioneer.
CNN’s Monica Sarkar gets new role, will now oversee all digital platforms
Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 6:59 PM | 1 min read
CNN International has promoted Monica Sarkar to Sr Editor’s role. Sarkar has been associated with the network for over a decade.
She took to LinkedIn to confirm the development. She wrote, “I've been promoted to Senior Editor in London. I'll oversee CNN's digital platforms, leading a badass team and commissioning stories. Women who look like me, or speak softly, don't often get into these roles. I'm grateful for being seen, heard and trusted”
During her stint at the network, she has covered the US elections in 2016 and 2020, the coronavirus global pandemic, Putin's war in Ukraine and the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She has also commissioned, edited and produced a host of content, with topics ranging from sport diplomacy to identity.
Aaj Tak’s Malika Malhotra to join Zee News
Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 5:50 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak’s well known anchor Malika Malhotra has quit. As per sources she is set to join Zee News.
Malhotra began her journalism career in journalism with P7 News as a trainee anchor. She has also served stints at 'Zee Hindustan' and 'ABP News. She was briefly the face of ABP’s popular show Namaste Bharat.
Malhotra holds Masters in International Journalism from Cardiff University amd is considered among the most trusted voices when it comes to analysing emerging trends of the Indian and global economy.
DEN Networks posts consolidated revenue of Rs 277 crore in Q3 FY23
Profit increased 12% for the quarter to Rs 49 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
DEN Networks' consolidated revenue fell 6% to Rs 277 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, compared to Rs 294 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter.
EBITDA decreased by 26% to Rs 37 crore from Rs 50 crore. The company's profit after tax increased 12% for the quarter to Rs 49 crore from Rs 44 crore.
Subscription revenue fell 11% to Rs 157 crore in Q3 FY 22-23 from Rs 177 crore, while placement/marketing income increased 5% to Rs 90 crore from Rs 86 crore in Q3 FY 21-22. Other operating income increased 51% to Rs 18 crore from Rs 12 crore in the previous fiscal quarter, while activation income decreased 36% to Rs 13 crore from Rs 20 crore in Q3 FY 21-22.
The total cost was reduced by 2% to Rs 239 crore from Rs 244 crore. Content cost fell by 1% to Rs 147 crore from Rs 149 crore. Other operating expenses increased by 4% to Rs 73 crore from Rs 70 crore.
DEN’s cable operations covers over 500 cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.
Former Network 18 Technology Head Sanjay Sharma joins Bharat Express
Sharma has over three decades of experience in the media industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Express has appointed Sanjay Sharma as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
With over 30 years of experience in the media industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning and managing technical operations across broadcast.
As a media veteran and accomplished manager, he was part of the broadcast boom in India during the 1990s.
In 1994, Sharma joined TV18 and led the Operations and Technology Team in several major milestones, including the launch of CNBC TV18 in 2000 and CNBC Awaaz in 2005, as well as the migration of channels MTV, Nickelodeon, and VH1 to India. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of the entertainment channel Colors TV and was instrumental in the launch of every channel for Network18 .
He has also served as Chief Operating Officer of News18 Lokmat for five years. During this period he had also served as Director Operations for Network18. After Network18, he started his own Marathi news channel, Maharashtra1.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD,Bharat Express, “We are excited to have Sanjay on board and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in strengthening our organisation. His experience in the technical domain will be immense value to our group “.
