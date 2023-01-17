Women’s IPL media rights: A game well begun

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released Consultation Papers on the sharing of telecom and spectrum infrastructure, and spectrum leasing. It has also sought views from stakeholders on licence fee and policy matters of DTH services.

On 10.02.2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had informed TRAI that to promote optimum resource utilization among the licensees, it is proposed to allow sharing of all kinds of telecom infrastructure and network elements among all categories of service providers for providing authorized telecom services.

This was in consideration of the request of stakeholders to permit inter-band spectrum sharing and leasing of spectrum.

TRAI has asked stakeholders to submit their written comments by February 10, 2023, and counter comments by February 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, MIB had sent a reference to TRAI on February 2, 2022, requesting the regulatory authority to examine issues related to bank guarantee for DTH services from a policy angle and share its recommendations. TRAI has now asked stakeholders to share their views by 13th February 2023. Counter comments can be submitted by 27th February 2023.