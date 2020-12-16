We believe this change can help in bringing more investments: Avinash Pandey

In a chat with e4m, Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, discusses the brand's new focus areas, shift in viewer's preferences, journalism and news in times of the global health crisis and more

A new logo designed by Saffron Brand Consultants, a new corporate office and studio at Film City in NCR and some brands new shows-ABP Network has a lot going on. In a bid to differentiate their brand from the competition and cater to the recent paradigm shifts in the industry and the changing consumption model, ABP announced a complete rebranding of their network.

According to Avinash Pandey, CEO ABP Network the rebranding exercise would not just change the aesthetics of the network but also help them in finding a visual expression to our identity. "We are investing in digital – in podcasts, video content, digital media, among others, we believe this change can help in bringing more investments towards ABP Network," he said.

Pandey talks to e4m on the brand's new focus areas, the shift in viewer's preferences, journalism and news in times of the global health crisis and much more.

Excerpts

Tell us a little about the rebranding exercise. Why did you decide to do it now? What would be the highlights of the rebranding?

ABP Network as a brand has always stood apart from the crowd. It is truly an exciting time for us at ABP Network, to embark on a new journey. There is no denying the fact that the COVID-19 crisis has ensued as both fallouts and opportunities. But we at ABP Network, have risen above these challenges to find opportunity in adversity.

We are bold storytellers - leading the way and engaging our public with ground-breaking content. Our daring spirit drives us to persevere and we put it into everything we do. It is part of our heritage and we continue to build on it.

India stands at a unique cusp of contradictions. India is limitless in potential but on the contrary, it is limited by disillusionment and disparities. Therefore we decided to be a part of this change, and here we are. We want to remember this pandemic as an initiator of change rather than associating it with negativity.

Our new identity conveys our purpose, at ABP Network, which is to create an informed and open society; we believe that only an informed and open society can chart the path for a greater India; we are impartial and daring.

We have uncaged the bird (the legendary arrow) to fly high and be limitless in approach. Our new identity is an expression of our continued commitment to fuelling limitless progress in India. In our refreshed logos, the new arrow flies free from its original framework via a more proactive, dynamic symbol that serves as a guide to our viewers. The legendary ABP Arrow is the key to our design. It is the vector of change; a driving force and guide - of agility and freedom.

Do you think the rebranding will also reflect on ad bills? Will there be more to offer to the advertisers who do business with you?

Creating a new identity is ‘future proof’. For different mediums and new generations (it performs better on mobile). Cater to the recent paradigm shifts in the industry, and the changing consumption model.

We are not just changing our aesthetics but we are finding a visual expression to our identity. We are investing in digital – in podcasts, video content, digital media, among others, we believe this change can help in bringing more investments towards ABP Network.

What will be the primary focus areas of the rebranded ABP News Network?

The new and uncaged ABP Network will have no boundaries; it will go above and beyond any limit in informing its viewers and keeping them ahead of all. The focus would be on growing and moving with new times with the agenda of being limitless.

Our new identity exhibits our purpose of being ‘limitless’ in all our aspirations and empowering Indian citizens to lead their lives as limitless individuals. It is an expression of our continued commitment to fueling limitless progress in India.

Your rebranding came in at a very interesting time- tell us a little about journalism and news in times of the global health crisis.

The broadcast industry has witnessed many changes during the ongoing pandemic. This unprecedented time has created historic viewership for television media. There has been a significant change in the consumption pattern of the viewers due to the shifts towards technology. Globally, it was observed that viewers were directly dependent upon television media for every kind of information. Through the pandemic, our reporters acted as the primary source of information for viewers by giving minute-to-minute updates about the situation of the outside world, at a time when everyone was locked in their homes. There was a rise in consumption of news through digital platforms, giving broadcasters a boost in adopting new trends.

We at ABP Network had special programs designed for anchors working from home. I am proud to be associated with such an industry that has worked day and night for the benefit of the people.

Would there be any change in editorial policy and content?

At ABP Network, we want to push ourselves beyond our limits to create a better world, and drive positive change – through our content. We want to break free from shackles of conformity, to bring unique and unbiased information to help make our viewers informed and responsible global citizens, every single day.

As far as the foundational pillars and core values of ethics, truth, and dedication are concerned, there will not be any changes in those. But yes, we are changing our approach and means to achieve our objectives by investing heavily in digital and other portfolios.

Our mantra has always been to evolve and move beyond the limits. We will continue to do so and strive to exceed the expectations of the current generation.