‘Viewers have reciprocated our efforts to keep up with changing consumer preferences'

Commenting on the news ratings released today, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, also said two of the top three HNCs being non-legacy players is an indicator that the Hindi news viewer wants change

Viewers have reciprocated Times Now’s efforts to keep up with the changing consumer preferences, said MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, after BARC released the news ratings today after a gap of 17 months. Anand shared that Times Now has seen a marked increase in Reach and Time Spent and that its Gross Ratings has increased by 20%, vis a vis the performance in 2020 when the ratings were suspended.

“The last two years have been extremely tough, with the pandemic transforming the world. People’s lives changed dramatically altering consumer behaviour across all categories, be it food, fashion, holidays, entertainment or news consumption. The news space saw an added disruption with alleged malpractices unearthed in the ratings system impacting viewer sentiment. All in all, there was trepidation when approaching the date, as to how news consumption has changed and how that would impact our shares. We are happy to note that our efforts to keep up with changing consumer preferences has been reciprocated by viewers. Times Now has seen a marked increase in Reach and Time Spent and our Gross Ratings has increased by 20%, vis a vis our performance in 2020 when the ratings were suspended,” he said in a statement.

“With renewed consumer appetite for news, the comparative ratings have been shaken up with Times Now shining as the true leader. Our Reach has increased across the Universal TG of 2+, which is an indicator of good health. Besides this, we are stronger in Prime Time than before, and are also showing a marked preference by the reigning TG of 15-60 years.

Anand also highlighted that two of the top three HNCs being non-legacy players is an indicator that the Hindi news viewer wants change.

“Besides this, Hindi is an important space that we are watching and are happy to see the changes in rankings in that space and welcome the new leader, TV9 Bharatvarsh. Two of the top 3 HNCs being non legacy players is an indicator that the Hindi news viewer wants change. Our attention is now going to be on putting Times Now Navbharat into the top set asap,” he said.

