Viacom18 to convert 2 Hindi movie channels to pay

Viacom18 has decided to convert its two Hindi movie channels Colors Cineplex Bollywood and Colors Cineplex Superhits from Free To Air (FTA) to pay channels. The conversion will be effective from February 1, 2023.
The channels will be priced at Rs 0.10. The broadcaster’s distribution arm IndiaCast published revised pricing on its website. The broadcaster had converted Colors Cineplex Superhits to FTA from pay in August this year. The channel was launched on April 1, 2022, while Colors Cineplex Bollywood was launched in 2021.
The broadcaster has filed their reference interconnect offers (RIO), or documents that specify terms and conditions, and pricing under which a service provider will permit interconnection of another carrier with its network.
In the new RIO which will be effective from February 1, 2023, broadcasters will be discontinuing several bouquets and introducing some new ones. IndiaCast also published the new pricing of some channels which includes CNBC Awaz priced at Rs 0.10, Sports18 1 priced at Rs 8, Sports18 HD priced at Rs 10, Colors Bangla at Rs 7, Colors Odia at Rs 6, Colors Tamil at Rs 3, Colors Gujarati at Rs 6 and Colors Kannada Cinema at Rs 3.
Colors Rishtey recently pulled out of DD Free Dish, as previously reported by exchange4media. This is despite the channel's parent company, Viacom18, winning slots in the November e-auction. DD Free Dish was confirmed last month in a statement saying that both Sony Pal (owned by SPNI) and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
NBDA says 'rolled data' fuelling war-mongering content, demands unrolled data from BARC
In a letter to BARC CEO Nakul Chopra, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA, contended that the ratings agency's four-week rolling data methodology has been ineffective
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 7:06 PM | 2 min read
Contending that BARC's four-week rolling data methodology is not working and contributing to confusion among the subscribers, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) demanded "unrolled data" from BARC. In a letter to Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer of BARC, Avinash Pandey, President of NBDA emphasised that "rolled data" has been fuelling war-mongering content.
Pointing towards the shortfalls of the method, Pandey noted that the flaw lies in its inability to measure and evaluate the content on a daily basis. This has incapacitated news channels from picking the right story that works. This has resulted in a "high supply or war mongering stories and promotion of toxic content," wrote Pandey.
Here's the full letter:
As you are aware BARC India on 15.10.2020 had temporarily suspended the reporting of individual channel ratings for all news channels. BARC Board had earlier decided that its Technical Committee (Tech Comm) would review the existing standards of measuring and reporting the data of News and Special Interest genres, to address their statistical variability and thereby improve their robustness.
BARC also observed that it was after an extensive consultation with stakeholder representatives that BARC had arrived at a statistically sound and effective solution -the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for the News and Special Interest genres.
Since the launch of the BARC Ratings, we have in our various discussions brought to the notice of BARC that the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is not working for the news genre and it has led to severe confusion among the subscribers. One of the biggest shortfalls of the 4 week rolling data reporting methodology is its inherent inability to measure and evaluate content at a daily level. As a result, the news channels are unable and incapacitated to decide on the right stories which work or which are working and as a counterblast the same is resulting in high supply of war mongering stories and promotion of frivolous and toxic content. Further, no genre-level information is being reported in unrolled data making the data unusable and meaningless for broadcasters. Which is why in all our discussions and representations, we have repeatedly suggested to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime.
NBDA Board at its meeting held on 17.11.2022 discussed the above matter. In view of the fact that the unrolled data is making the data unusable and meaningless for news broadcasters, the Board has decided to once again convey to BARC to get back to the old unrolled reporting regime, as soon as possible.
Top broadcasters hike channel rates after 3 years: Report
A news report says that ZEE, Culver Max Entertainment and Sun TV Network have increased their a la carte and bouquet rates, and have filed their RIOs
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Leading broadcasters Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Culver Max Entertainment and Sun TV Network have increased their a la carte and bouquet rates after a period of three years, according to a news report. The new pricing will reportedly come into effect on February 1 next year.
The rates have reportedly been hiked by 10-15% for some bouquets. The news report also quoted a senior executive at a cable TV company who said that Sony has discontinued its bouquet priced at Rs 31 and replaced it with a new one that costs Rs 43.
The report says that the channels have filed their reference interconnect offers (RIO), or documents that specify terms and conditions, and pricing under which a service provider will permit interconnection of another carrier with its network.
The report also mentions that Disney Star India and Viacom18 will follow up with their RIOs soon.
The price hike has reportedly caused jitters among distribution service providers, who are already facing competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
The hike comes in the wake of TRAI's amendments to the new tariff order (NTO 2.0), restoring the price cap for bouquet TV channels from Rs 19 to Rs 12.
Naved Qureshi quits News Nation, set to join YouTube Channel NFM News as Partner
He was associated with News Nation for over five years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 18, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Senior TV journalist Naved Qureshi has put an end to his innings at the Hindi news channel 'News Nation'. He was associated with the channel for over five years as Anchor and Editor (Special Projects). Qureshi confirmed this development to e4m and said that he will be joining the YouTube Channel- NFM news, which has over 15 million subscribers, as Partner.
It must be mentioned that his recent Russia-Ukraine war coverage was praised for its in-depth coverage. Also, during the UP elections, his show 'Bade Miyan Kidhar Chale’ became a highly popular watch among news TV viewers.
Originally from Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Qureshi has over two decades of experience in media. After completing his studies from Vikram University, Ujjain, he started his career in the field of journalism with print media houses and has served stints with Dainik Jagran' among others
Qureshi started his career in News TV with ‘'Voice of India' where he was associated for almost four years. Post this he joined 'News24' and later moved on to 'News Express'. Prior to 'News Nation', he was associated with 'Aaj Tak' for about five years.
BCCI eyes Rs 200 cr from Women's IPL media rights: Who will bid?
All big players, including Viacom18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema, will try their luck, say experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 16, 2022 8:54 AM | 3 min read
If Sunday’s women's cricket match at full packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has any indication, the upcoming women's Indian Premier League is going to be a euphoric tournament just as the men’s IPL, media and advertising industry experts say.
The stadium, which held its first-ever international cricket match between India and Australia women's team, was packed with spectators. Such was the enthusiasm that the stadium authorities had to put up a “houseful” board outside. “Although the entry was free, people’s enthusiasm and love for women's cricket was remarkable. This indicates that the women's IPL will be as successful as the men’s IPL,” says Jigar Rambhia, COO Sporjo, who has closely studied the men’s IPL since its launch in 2008.
Media and advertising industry is abuzz with speculations following BCCI’s invitation of bids on December 10 for the media rights to telecast the Women’s IPL, a five-team tournament slated for March 2023. The cricket board is expecting to earn Rs 8-10 crore per match and around Rs 160-200 crore from the 20 matches in the tournament, from media rights, sources closed to the development told e4m. BCCI is set to earn about Rs 107 crore per match in the men’s IPL from 2023 onwards.
Rambhia believes that all “usual suspects” are likely to bid for the TV and digital media rights of this long-awaited league. Viacom18, Disney Star, Sony and Zee, Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema could be among them.
Sony and Zee, which are set for merger, may not bid for the league mainly because they have recently bagged ICC media rights, Rambhia speculated.
Officials of some prominent TV channels admitted that they would be trying their luck but requested anonymity citing confidentiality and sensitivity of the matter.
Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion, too feels that “everyone” would like to bid for the women’s league media rights for the industry has seen how IPL has emerged as the biggest sports property for advertisers.
IPL has grown incredibly fast in terms of TV money being generated over the last five years.
In a historic auction held early this year, broadcast heavyweights snapped up five-year media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a steep ₹48,390, a threefold increase from the last auction held five years ago.
Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 Cr ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27 and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of INR 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
With $12 million per match, IPL is only behind the NFL as the world's 2nd most lucrative sports league.
Amazon already holds many other sports broadcast licenses, including the French Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, in the US. It had recently signed a $1 Bn-a-year deal with UEFA till 2033.
Prasar Bharati invites applications for 65th e-auction of vacant MPEG-2 slots
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 4:50 PM | 1 min read
The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish on a pro-rata basis for the period 24.12.2022 to 31.03.2023 through the 65th e- auction.
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of I&B and companies holding valid permission from the MIB will be allowed to participate in the e-auction for the allocation of DD Free Dish slots. International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of I&B can also participate in e-auctions.
The e-auction will be held bucket-wise starting with the one having the highest reserve price i.e from Bucket ‘A’ and will progressively go down in the order of reserve price. The participation fee is Rs 1.50 crore.
For Bucket A, which comprises all movie (Hindi) Channels, the starting pro-rata reserve price is Rs 6.22 crore, Bucket R1 for Devotional (Spiritual/AAYUSH Channels) is Rs 5.36 crore, Bucket A+ for All GEC (Hindi) Channels is Rs 4.32 crore, Bucket B for all music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, GEC (Bhojpuri), Movies (Bhojpuri) and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels is Rs 2.98 crore, Bucket C comprising News & Current Affairs (Hindi) Channels, News & Current Affairs (English) and News & Current Affairs (Punjabi) Channels is Rs 2.69 crore, and Bucket D for all other remaining Genre (Language) Channels is Rs 1.89 crore.
Aaj Tak clocks 15% viewership share on Guj, HP election counting day
As per BARC data, the channel has clocked an average AMA of 334.1 (000)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has recorded 15% viewership share in the Hindi Speaking Market on December 8 - the day results were counted for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, BARC data has revealed.
The channel has clocked an average AMA of 334.1 (000).
The BARC Rolled Data is for the 15+ market and takes into account the viewership in the 8am to 12 noon band.
Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey won’t return to Free Dish despite winning slots
In November, DD Free Dish had said that the channels will be available on the platform from December
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:07 AM | 1 min read
Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey have pulled out of DD Free Dish, as per media reports. This is despite the channels, owned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Viacom18 respectively, winning slots in the e-auction conducted in November.
This is also quite contrary to DD Free Dish's confirmation last month when the platform put out a statement saying that both Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey will be available on Free Dish from December.
Industry observers had also said the return of Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey was not surprising since the pay broadcasters have not benefited much from the pull-out.
The big four broadcasters pulled out their Hindi GECs from DD Free Dish early this year. However, they did face loss of ad revenue due to a drop in GRPs of the Hindi GECs even as the subscription revenue remained under pressure due to the migration of customers to alternate platforms like DD Free Dish and OTT video streaming. The channels have also said earlier that their ad revenue growth has been hit hard due to the pull-out from DD Free Dish.
