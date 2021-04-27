UltraTech, Tata Tea Premium, Mindshare, Madison bag top honours at Prime Time Awards 2020

Star India and Times Network were the other big names that took home the Gold at exchange4media Group's flagship event

The seventh edition of the exchange4media group's flagship event Prime Time Awards (PTA) 2020 took place today on April 27, 2021. Madison Media bagged 2 gold, 3 silver and 9 bronze metals for their work for brands like Tata Chemicals Ltd. and Marico Ltd.

UtraTech Cement Ltd. bagged the three gold metals and a silver. The brand took home the honour for the Advertiser of the Year.

Star India added 5 Gold metals to their kitty in the Entertainment & Media, Best Television Advertisement Best Launch/Re-Launch of a Programme or Channel as well as Best Launch/Relaunch Strategy for a Product or Service categories respectively. The honours were conferred for their work for IPL 2020–‘EkSaathWaaliBaat.’

Mindshare India Private. Limited., bagged a Gold metal each under categories such as Best Integration of Digital Content with TV, Best Branded Content on TV as well as Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel, for their ‘BaatGhar Ki’ campaign.

Shreyansh Innovations Private Limited also received a gold metal for their #TaiyaarHokeAaiye campaign, under the Jewellery, Fashion and Lifestyle category.

Other entrants who each bagged a Gold were Times Network, TATA TEA Premium- Desh Ki Chai, McCann World group, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Initiative Media India Private Limited, and Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India.

Since its inception, PTA has been recognising the talent, expertise and hard work that goes behind curating an impactful campaign.

The jury meet for the awards was Chaired by Amit Syngle, Chief Executive Officer, Asian Paints; and by co jury chairs Ajay Dang, Joint Executive President, Head Marketing, UltraTech Cement; MinooPhakey, Marketing, Strategy and Investment Head, Dabur; SunayanMitra, Director, Coffee and Beverages Business, Nestle.

The main Jury members were AnushaGupta, Senior Global Marketing Manager-Ponds, Unilever; Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU’s; Saurabh Bajaj, Marketing Head- Dairy, Britannia Industries Limited; Avinash Janjire, Marketing Head, Thomas Cook India Limited; Devarshy Ganguly, Vice President, Dr. Oetkar India; Shailja Joshi, Associate Director – Potato Chips, Pepsico; Ritu Gupta, Country Marketing Director, Dell Technologies, India; Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director India, Kingston Technologies; Harish Narayanan, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra; Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing and Public Relations, Jeep India;Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited; Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia; Monika Badoni, Head Marketing- Consumer Health, Abbott; Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia, India;Swati Rathi, Assistant Vice President and Head Marketing, Godrej Appliances; Vishwajeet Parashar, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Capital; Anand Taparia,Associate Director, Colgate Palmolive India Private Limited; Jiten Mahendra, Senior Vice President Marketing, Landmark Group (Max Fashion);Prerna Tiku, General Manager Marketing, MTR foods; Puneeth Bekal, Director Marketing, Mastercard; Rajeev Jain, Vice President Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Limited; Sumeet Singh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge India; and Uttio Majumdar, Chief Marketing Officer, Exide Industries Limited.

Here is the full list of winners:

