Nabila Jamal to move out of TV9

Nabila Jamal, who has been the face of TV9 Karnataka for over a decade, is all set to move out. She has extensively covered news topics, keeping Karnataka updated for the last 10 years. She has been the brain behind uncovering many scams in the city, through under cover operations & fierce reporting skills.

Jamal has represented News9 and TV9 on various international platforms and her stories have won much acclaim. She hosts the primetime and has consistently maintained No.1 on BARC India ratings in Karnataka and has been appreciated for her bold and fearless approach, along with impeccable presentation skills. Jamal is also very popular with the youth and considered an influencer.

Jamal has Graduated in Economics & Political Science from St Joseph's Arts & Science- Bangalore and also holds a Masters in Mass Communication from Bangalore University.