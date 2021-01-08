TV9 Marathi unveils new look & brand positioning

The revamped identity is in line with the brand's promise of 'Kaalji Tumchi Hith Maharashtrache' (Viewer’s Concern & In the Interest of Maharashtra)

TV9 Marathi has unveiled a new look and brand positioning - “Kaalji Tumchi Hith Maharashtrache” (Viewer’s Concern & In the Interest of Maharashtra).

The channel is celebrating its 12th Anniversary in January 2021 and has evolved from a Mumbai centric Channel during the initial years to becoming the preferred Marathi News Channel in Maharashtra. TV9 Marathi captures the pulse of Maharashtra while also covering all relevant national and international news, making it the clear No. 1 Marathi News Channel during Prime Time (SOURCE: BARC, IND(TV), NCCS ALL 15+, Maharashtra, Week 32 -39’2020, Average Weekly Impressions).

Speaking on the channel’s new avatar, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said, “Every business needs to repivot to align itself with the evolving consumer interest. TV9 Marathi, having emerged as the viewers’ choice in the state in the last 12 years, is all set to restage for the Marathi audience. The new brand promise is firmly rooted in the regional pride of Maharashtra and makes a compelling pitch for further progress of the state.”

Commenting on its overall content strategy Umesh Kumavat, Editor-TV9 (Marathi) said, "We try to deliver every news which concerns Maharashtra & its viewers. We will cover every important aspect of news which includes both urban as well rural sector at breathtaking speed without compromising its authenticity".

On overall brand re-positioning, Bhushan Khot, Business Head- TV9 (Marathi) said, “The new brand positioning is very well aligned with the core philosophy of TV9 Network as a group. Being a part of India’s No.1 News Network, we have a responsibility of delivering news which is not only credible but also concerns with the people of Maharashtra. Be it political, social or day to day happenings, news which provides value to the viewers are at the core of our brand promise. The Brand Campaign focuses on the new positioning & the programming will have a 360-degree marketing plan which includes TV, Digital, Outdoor, Print & Radio”.

TV9 Marathi has revamped its content strategy along with its new look and positioning. The revised programming line-up has a slew of innovative content formats along with a power-packed prime time to address the ever-evolving Marathi news viewer.

Some of the shows in the new line up are as below.

Good Morning Maharashtra @ 7 AM will bring fresh and positive news for its viewers. Aakhada @ 4 PM brings the key issues being discussed and debated. Desh Maharashtra @ 7 PM is the big bulletin of the biggest news from the Nation & State. 8 PM Special Report @ 8 PM is a bulletin with news analysis. News Top 9 @ 9 PM is a unique news bulletin delivering Top 9 news from 7 important fields.

Aajchi Baat @ 10 PM is a complete round-up of the entire day news.