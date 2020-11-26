TV ad volume grew 19% during 2020 festive season versus 2019: TAM AdEx

This festive season, the ecom, F&B and auto sectors rose by 54%, 20% and 3% in Aug-Nov’20 while retail witnessed a drop of 17%, according to TAM data

Despite the pandemic this year, TV ad volumes grew 19% during the festive season in 2020 as compared to the previous year. As per TAM AdEx data, the average ad volumes per day during the festive period had higher share compared to the non-festive period for both the years. The non--festive period (Feb-July’20) witnessed a growth of 42% as compared to 49% growth in the same period last year. Whereas the festive season (Aug- Nov) witnessed a growth of 58% as compared to 51% growth in 2019.

During the period Aug’20 to Nov’20, the ad volumes per day saw continuous rise form Aug’20 and peaked in Nov’20. The month of August saw 1,155 hours of average ad duration which spiked up to 2,013 hours in November. However, the number of categories, advertisers and brands were higher in Aug-Nov’19 as compared to Aug-Nov’20. In 2019 for the same period, TV witnessed over 440 categories, 5200 advertisers and 7999 brands versus 430 categories, 4900 advertisers and 7440 brands in Aug- Nov’20 period.

During this period, the top three sectors including personal hygiene, F&B and services together added half of the ad volumes on TV. While, Ecom-Media, Entertainment and Social Media was a new entrant in the top five categories list in Aug-Nov’20 compared to Aug-Nov’19. Interestingly, the top five sectors and categories added 65% and 22% share of ad volumes respectively during Aug-Nov’20.

As per the report, HUL and RB were the top two advertisers on TV during Aug-Nov’20 as well as in Aug-Nov’19 and the top five advertisers (Godrej Consumer Product, Procter & Gamble and ITC ) together added 37% share of Ad Volumes on TV during Aug-Nov’20.

According to the TAM report, the sector like F&B, Ecom and Auto witnessed growth this period whereas Retail witnessed a decline in ad volumes compared to the previous year. The average ad volumes on the F&B sector rose by 22% in the Aug-Nov period compared to the same period last year. Also, Sep’20, Oct’20 and Nov’20 record 5%, 10% and 15% growth in ad volumes compared to August’20. Similarly, average ad volumes on the E-com sector rose by 54% in Aug-Nov’20 compared to the similar period last year.

While Ecom and F&B witnessed huge growth, Auto sector’s ad volumes grew by 3% this period compared to the previous year. And the average ad volumes on Retail sector declined by 17% in Aug-Nov’20 compared to Aug-Nov’19.