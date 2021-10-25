TRAI issues consultation paper on market structure/competition in cable TV services

MIB had sought a fresh set of recommendations of TRAI in the matter looking at the subsequent developments in M&E, considering the advent of digital technologies in the sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today issued the consultation paper on Market Structure/Competition in cable TV services.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) vide its letter dated 12th December 2012 had sought recommendations of the Authority (TRAI) on the issues related to monopoly/market dominance in the cable TV services. After following a due consultation process, TRAI issued its recommendations on Monopoly/Market dominance in the cable TV services on 26th November 2013 (Recommendations are available on www.trai.gov.in).

TRAI has now received a back reference dated 19th February 2021 from MIB mentioning therein that a considerable time has passed since the recommendations were made and that the media and entertainment (M&E) landscape has changed drastically, particularly with the advent of new digital technologies in this sector, and, therefore, MIB felt that some of the issues need further consideration by the Authority and it may provide a fresh set of recommendations in the matter looking at the subsequent developments/expansion in the M&E sector.

Accordingly, TRAI has issued this consultation paper on Market Structure/Competition in cable TV services.

Full text of the consultation paper is available on the TRAI's website www.trai.gov.in. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by 22nd November 2021. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by 6th December 2021. The comments and counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form on the email: - advbcs-2@trai.gov.in and jtadvbcs@trai.gov.in.

