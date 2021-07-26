Times Now Navbharat logo unveiled

The logo has been unveiled as a precursor to the channel launch in the coming days

The Times Network has officially unveiled the logo of its upcoming TV channel Times Now Navbharat HD.

The logo release is a precursor to the channel's release, which may happen in the coming days.

The network had announced the launch of its two new Hindi news channels Times Now Navbharat HD and ET Now Swadesh a few weeks ago. According to the network, the former was slated for release on August 1 and the latter, a Hindi language business news channel, on September 1, 2021.

