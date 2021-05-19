Times Network to launch Hindi news channel in mid June

Sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that the trial run of the channel was concluded about a fortnight back

Times network is ready to extend their offerings in Indian languages. The network is all set to launch their Hindi channel by mid June 2021. As per sources the Hindi channel would be called Navabharat.

The network is eyeing a June 21 launch. However, some industry veterans expect a delay in the launch due to the ongoing health crisis in the country.

Sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that the trial run of the channel was concluded about a fortnight back. The new channel has also started hiring a new team for their Hindi channel. In the month of April the network put out an advertisement on a professional social media platform inviting applications for positions on the output desk, reporting and research teams.

The primary criteria for most of the positions in the said ad were ‘Hindi language skills’ and knowledge ‘local languages’. In multiple conversations with channel representatives, Times Network neither confirmed nor denied the development.

Times Network is the television division of Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL) the parent company of the Times Group which owns and operates brands like The Times of India, Economic Times and Mumbai Mirror.

Times Network houses the television channels - TIMES NOW, Times Now (World), ET NOW, Mirror NOW, Movies NOW & Movies Now HD, MN+, Romedy NOW and Romedy NOW HD, MNX and MNX HD and Zoom.

