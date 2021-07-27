Times Network promotes Rahul Shivshankar to Editorial Director, Times Now

Apart from his new role, Shivshankar will continue to lead the editorial mandate of Times Now as its Editor-in-Chief.

As part of its new appointments and elevations in its leadership team, Times Network has promoted Rahul Shivshankar to Editorial Director.

India Upfront, the primetime show anchored by Shivshankar bagged gold at the 13th ENBA Awards for the Best Primetime Show (English).

Shivshankar comes with an experience spanning over two decades. He has served as Editor-in-Chief at NewsX, Executive Editor at Headlines Today (TV Today Network) and as Senior Editor of Times Now, previously. He has also worked for the editorial of The Times of India.

