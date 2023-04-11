TDSAT directs Kerala Communicators Cable to restore signals of Star channels

Disney Star's Hindi General Entertainment channel (GEC) Star Plus completed 150 weeks in the leadership position last week.

According to BARC data, the channel has maintained leadership in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) U, MF 15+, weekly GRP, 7PHGEC, week 18, 2020 to week 7' 2023 and week 9 '23 to week 12 '23.

Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, spoke to exchange4media on the channel’s 150 weeks of leadership. According to Vaz, the success can be attributed to the unwavering support and loyalty of viewers, who are the guiding force for the channel's content strategy.

'By analysing consumer behaviour and preferences, we are able to create relatable and authentic stories that resonate strongly with Hindi-speaking audiences. Our characters are not just relatable but also aspirational, creating a deep connection with viewers daily," said Vaz.

Last October, the channel decided to extend its fiction programming line-up to seven days a week. Earlier, it was six days a week.

As per Vaz, the strategy was to serve the entertainment needs of viewers. "There was an existing demand amongst fans for the continuity of our shows all through the week. Our shows and characters enjoy popularity and fans want to engage more with our stories and characters – what better way to do this than have seven-day programming. Sunday programming has become a natural part of viewers’ routine through the week. They have shown increased stickiness to primetime, along with a doubling in Sunday primetime ratings."

The move was a clear indication that the channel’s focus currently was on fiction programming. Asked about non-fiction shows, Vaz said, "The content we offer is determined by our viewers, and we are constantly receptive to incorporating new content styles."

The focus has always been on showcasing journeys of strong women who have overcomed several obstacles, he added.

"These aspirations are relatable and inspiring to viewers today. Our constant endeavour has been to incorporate both relatable and motivational elements into our content, making viewers feel they can achieve their dreams too."

Vaz also highlighted that on any given week, Star Plus has leadership in a minimum 7 out of 10 slots in the category and so the success cannot be attributed to one show alone. "It is the love for the characters across stories along with the variety we bring that has kept viewers tuned into Star Plus. ‘Anupama’ has been the top show in the category for 120 weeks and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is the second biggest show for close to 80 weeks."

Not sharing much on the impact on the channel’s ad rates, Vaz said, "Our priority has been to provide viewers with top-notch content that they can enjoy daily, with commercial success following naturally."

He further said that the advertisers are happy with the success. "Brands continue to recognize the distinct advantage that they get through a deep association with Star Plus in achieving their business outcomes. A wide spectrum of categories, including Food & Beverages, personal care, home care, Automobiles, BFSI and E-commerce, has been consistent in using Star Plus as their leading advertising destination."

Speaking about the new line-up, Vaz informed us there were several concepts that the channel was working on. "Our choice and selection of which shows to green light have been largely driven by the strong consumer insights we gather from the markets."