Star defers new channel launches till further intimation

Disney-owned Star India has deferred the launch of 15 new channels and renaming of one channel till further intimation. In October, the broadcaster had announced the launch of new channels while declaring the new tariff in compliance with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0. Star India had informed that it will launch 15 new channels across genres and languages in December 2021 and January 2020. "This is to inform all distributors of television channels (DPOs) that the launch of the following fifteen (15) channels and name change of the following one channel have been deferred till further intimation by Star," the broadcaster said in a public notice.



According to a source close to the development, the broadcaster is awaiting more clarity on NTO 2.0 as the matter is expected to come up before the Supreme Court for final hearing on 30th November. "The channel launches have been postponed since Star is awaiting more clarity on NTO 2.0," the source said. The new launches included channels like Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Pravah Pictures, Star Kirano, and Star Movies Select. The new HD launches included Star Gold 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Disney Channel HD, Star Kirano HD, Pravah Pictures HD, Vijay Super HD, Asianet Movies HD, and Hungama HD. The broadcaster had also revealed that Marvel HQ will be replaced with Super Hungama.

Star Gold Romance and Star Gold Thrills are Hindi movie channels. The broadcaster already has four movie channels namely Star Gold, Star Gold 2, Star Utsav Movies, and Star Gold Select. Pravah Pictures and Pravah Pictures HD are Marathi movie channels. Jalsha Josh is a Bengali movie channel. The broadcaster already has a Bengali movie channel in Jalsha Movies. Even as it is shutting down English GECs Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD, the broadcaster is launching an English movie channel, Star Movies Select.



Star will also expand its regional footprint by entering the Odia market with the launch of Star Kirano and Star Kirano HD. In the kids' genre, Super Hungama will replace Marvel HQ. Star Gold 2 HD is the HD version of the Hindi movie channel Star Gold 2. The launch of Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD will allow it to provide HD sports content to regional viewers. Also, on the anvil are HD versions of kids channels Disney Channel and Hungama TV. Tamil GEC Vijay Super and Malayalam movie channel Asianet Movies will also be launched in HD format.



Channels that were slated to launch on December 1 included Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Star Gold 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Movies Select, Super Hungama, Disney Channel HD, and Hungama HD. Pravah Pictures, Pravah Pictures HD, Vijay Super HD, and Asianet Movies HD were expected to launch on December 25. Star Kirano and Star Kirano HD were expected to launch on January 24, 2022.

