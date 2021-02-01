Sr. journalist Neha Khanna joins India Ahead as Executive Editor and prime time anchor

Senior journalist Neha Khanna has joined India Ahead as Executive Editor and a prime time anchor.

Khanna has been a broadcast journalist for 16 years. She worked with NDTV for 13 years as a reporter, news editor and prime time anchor and has reported on scores of legal, political, socio-economic, foreign policy, gender and human rights stories and social media trends. As a legal reporter for many years, she covered some of the most high profile cases in the trial courts, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. She covered the UPA govt, the Congress party and several elections. As Principal Anchor and News Editor, Khanna anchored NDTV’s flagship show ‘The Buck Stops Here-weekend edition’ among other prime time shows.

She was also associated with News X as a Senior Editor & Senior Anchor and hosted the 8 pm show and the 8:30 pm show ‘The X Factor’ on weeknights and Nation@9 at 9 pm on Saturdays. She also had a digital series on News X's YouTube channel where she deconstructed the big stories of the day.

Khanna interned with the BBC’s Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009, when she reported on proceedings in the British Parliament for BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme ‘Today in Parliament’.

Commenting on her appointment, India Ahead’s Editor in Chief Bhupendra Chaubey said, “Neha is a seasoned professional with a multi faceted persona. We are very excited to welcome her to India Ahead family. With her expertise across digital and broadcast mediums, she is going to be a key talent for us”.

Khanna is a United Nations RAF Fellow. She was invited to attend and cover the 70th edition of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. She was also chosen as an International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) Fellow by the US State Department and had the opportunity to meet with several US Presidential candidates in 2019. Additionally, Khanna is a Chevening Scholar and an Australia-India Youth Dialogue (AIYD) alumnus.

She has been interviewed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the China Global Television Network (CGTN) and American newspaper ‘The Boston Globe’.

Khanna has studied the Hansard Research Scholars Programme in ‘Democracy and Public Policy’ at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Broadcast Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Political Science (Honours) at Hindu College, Delhi University.

