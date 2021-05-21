SPNI to launch two new sports channels TEN 4 & TEN 4 HD

The network revised its Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for the channels priced at Rs 17 and Rs 19 for SD and HD feeds respectively

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) is all set to launch its two new channels in the sports genre- TEN4 and TEN 4HD. The network revised its Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for the launch of its new channels that is priced at Rs 17 and Rs 19 for SD and HD feed respectively.

The company has mentioned on its official website that the revised RIO will be effective from June 1, 2021 (subject to final outcome of the Writ Petition No 118/2020 filed by the company before the Bombay High Court).

The network has also revised both a-la-carte MRPs of SD and HD channels and also the rates of a bouquet of pay channels. The changes have been done only for the sports television channels.

Its sports channels like Sony Six are now priced at Rs 19, which was earlier priced at Rs 15. Similarly, the TEN 2 and TEN 3 will be available for Rs 19. Both the channels were earlier priced at Rs 15 and Rs 17 respectively. TEN 2 and TEN 3 HD channels are now priced at Rs 19.

The network has also revised the MRP of a bouquet of pay channels and added two more new packs and now offers a total of 31 different Happy India Packs to its audience.

