Sony eyes Rs 400 crore ad revenue from KBC-13 with 14 sponsors on-board

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is targeting an ad revenue of Rs 400 crore from the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which premiered on 23rd August on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). For KBC-13, SPNI has roped in 14 broadcast sponsors, with more sponsors expected to join soon.



This season of KBC is co-presented by BYJU’S and Cadbury Dairy Milk while Hyundai Motor India, Asian Paints Royale Glitz, Ultratech Cement and Zydus Wellness' Complan are 'co-powered by' sponsors. The Associate Sponsors include CERA, PharmEasy, IDFC FIRST BANK, LIC of India, Bharat Matrimony, Association of Mutual Funds India and JK Tyres. Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) is the Special Partner on the show.



As per market information, the broadcaster asked co-presenting sponsors to cough up Rs 40-45 crore, while co-powered by sponsors had to fork out Rs 35-40 crore. The asking rate for associate sponsors was Rs 20-25 crore. The network is seeking an ad rate of Rs 4 lakh per 10-second spot from spot buyers. Sponsors will consume over 80% of the inventory, while 10-12% of the inventory will be kept for spot buyers.



“All put together, SPNI might end up with an ad revenue of Rs 400 crore from KBC-13,” an industry source said, on condition of anonymity. “The format of the show coupled with Amitabh Bachchan's persona and the consistent viewership that it garners is a big draw for the advertisers.”

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head — Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI



Sandeep Mehrotra, Head — Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI, said that the show launched with 12 sponsors while two more sponsors got added subsequently. He also said that a few more sponsorship deals are in the pipeline. He further revealed that 90% of the inventory for the show has been sold out. “KBC as a property has been an advertiser favourite, and we have received a good response from the advertisers’ season after season, consistently. This year, however, KBC has had the highest sponsorship in comparison to the previous seasons,” he asserted.





Without getting into the specifics, Mehrotra said that the network has increased KBC-13 ad rates by 15-20%. “As an impact property, the ad rates for KBC marks a y-o-y growth. Overall, the property has witnessed a 15-20% increase in the ad rates this season,” Mehrotra noted.

He also said that the property enjoys high credibility among advertisers. According to him, brands look forward to associating with the property since it drives perception and has a high recall value. Airing every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on SET, the show also manages to get a sustained viewership.

“Through the years, KBC has stayed true to its promise of meritocracy with knowledge being the greatest leveller and has established strong credibility not just among the audience but the advertising fraternity as well. It’s a property with heightened recall value. Moreover, it drives perception and garners a sustained viewership due to the long run of the show. Sponsors coming back to the show year after year with a few of them extending a larger association and the presence of first-time sponsors is a testament to the value that KBC adds as an impact property,” Mehrotra elaborated.

He also said that the broadcaster provides customised solutions to each of the advertisers, rather than doing a plain sponsorship deal. “Understanding the objectives with which the sponsors & advertisers have associated with the show, we offer customised solutions for each of our clients as per their business needs. With a seamless and collaborative effort across our cross-functional teams, we are able to identify & create innovative opportunities that help brands build a stronger connect with their relevant audience.”



Mehrotra noted that The Kapil Sharma Show, a big-ticket weekend property, has also been sold out. The show launched alongside KBC-13. “KBC represents the masses. As a property, it is not just consistent in terms of performance and audience engagement but brings forth credibility and content innovation as well. A long-format show like this has been the biggest draw among the advertisers, irrespective of the busy environment. Apart from KBC, our other big-ticket weekend property — The Kapil Sharma Show which started alongside KBC has also been sold out and there has been a tremendous advertiser response to it as well.”



Commenting on the sponsorship deal with Sony, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said KBC is a great media vehicle for the brand to connect with its audiences. “Our partnership with Sony’s flagship property, KBC, is a quintessential representation of innovative means to connect with audiences through a platform that is synonymous with knowledge, transparency, and credibility. This also amplifies engagement across viewers, since the knowledge shared gives others a motivation to become better and participate once they are ready. We truly believe that KBC is the right platform to anchor our brand proposition, as both Sony Entertainment and Hyundai Motor India have lived with a premise of fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of every Indian for over 2 decades now.”



Garg further stated that the association this year has become even more special for the contestants as they get a chance to take home Hyundai car loaded with advanced tech and innovative solutions along with the Rs 1 crore prize money. “We are thankful to our agency partners Havas Media and Innocean for this meaningful partnership and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”



Ajay Dang — President, Head Marketing, UltraTech Cement, noted that this is the third year of the brand's association with KBC. “Our partnership with the show grows stronger every year. The imagery of the show that is pivoted on knowledge and expertise synchs extremely well with our brand positioning of being an empathetic expert. Further, the stake of wrong decisions in this game after a certain stage is huge and irreversible. Similarly, in home construction, you can change most of the things later but never its cement, so it is a critical decision point for home builders. These synergies make our integrations with KBC seamless and impactful. Our stature of being the no.1 cement brand of India gels well with the coveted stature of KBC among reality shows, and we look forward to another year of mutually beneficial association with the game show.”



Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, said, “Asian Paints has a long-standing association with Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is one of the most consistent and impactful properties around the festive period. This show makes for great family viewing, and we find this space apt to engage with our consumers.”



Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy, stated, “Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to get the ball rolling with its 13th season, and PharmEasy has collaborated for the first time ever — in this season for ‘Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot’ contest. We are excited by the prospect of powering the dreams of millions of Indians who have loved the game show, watched it with family and dreamt of being a participant. Like Kaun Banega Crorepati, our motto is also to make a difference in people's lives, and with this initiative, we aim to spread smiles and ignite hope for all who yearn to be a part of it.”

