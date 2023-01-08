Shamsher Singh quits Bharat 24 as Managing Editor
Shamsher Singh, who recently joined Bharat 24 as Managing Editor has quit.
Singh confirmed this development to e4m.
Prior to joining Bharat 24, Singh was Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan. Prior to joining Zee Hindustan, he was associated with Republic Bharat.
Singh has a rich experience of 22 years in the media and broadcast industry and has worked with networks like TV Today, India TV & Republic Bharat in his past endeavors. He has also been the winner of one of the nation’s most prestigious awards - the Ram Nath Goenka Awards 2008-09 for his exemplary work in journalism.
Govt approves Rs 2,500 cr for upgrading Prasar Bharati infrastructure
MIB’s Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme also includes development of high-quality content and upgradation of capacity of the DTH platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 7:59 AM | 2 min read
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the MIB’s proposal regarding a central sector scheme - Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) - allocating Rs 2,539.61 crore for infrastructure development of Prasar Bharati i.e. All India Radio and Doordarshan (DD).
The scheme is the vehicle for providing financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organization.
The BIND scheme will enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure, which will widen its reach, including in the LWE, border and strategic areas and provide high-quality content to the viewers.
Another major priority area of the scheme is the development of high-quality content for both domestic and international audience, and ensuring the availability of diverse content to the viewers by the upgradation of capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels.
Purchase of OB vans and digital upgradation of DD and AIR Studios to make them HD ready will be also be done as part of the project.
At present, Doordarshan operates 36 TV channels, including 28 regional channels, and AIR operates more than 500 broadcasting centres. The scheme will increase coverage of AIR FM transmitters in the country to 66% by geographical area and 80% by population up from 59% and 68% respectively.
The scheme also envisages free distribution of over 8 lakh DD Free Dish STBs to people living in remote, tribal, LWE and border areas.
Bharat Express ropes in media veteran Saurabh Sinha as advisor
Sinha has earlier served stints at media houses like Aaj tak, Zee News, CNBC Awaaz and Star Sports
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 4, 2023 4:44 PM | 2 min read
Bharat Express has appointed media veteran Saurabh Sinha on board as advisor and mentor for the new channels project.
Sinha will act as consultant & Mentor for Bharat Express media group.
The contract is to create content and production strategies from concept to on-screen, bridging content, design and technology together.
Sinha will be guiding and mentoring the team at Bharat Express for all aspects of operations with particular emphasis on the development and launch of new channels.
He is a renowned media professional, journalist and a consultant, who has spent the past 25 years working with many top media houses of the world.
His career has taken him to various parts of the world and different media groups launching large-scale media projects across genres including news, business news, sports, education, and entertainment. He has developed properties across TV and Digital platforms. He played a key role in the launch of Aaj tak, Zee news, Star News, CNBC Awaaz, Star Sports 1, 2, 3. Sinha was also involved in launching the Pro Kabaddi league, Indian Hockey league, Indian Soccer league and many more prestigious projects spreading across the TV and the digital world.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD, Bharat Express, “Saurabh Sinha is a media veteran who has helped create successful brands in the media and entertainment space. We are delighted to have as our guide in this endeavour and help us in becoming one of the top media brands in the country.”
Insolvency plea against ZEEL for music royalty payment default
The plea has been filed by Indian Performing Right Society in NCLT
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 11:11 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has reportedly moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) claiming a default of payment.
According to IPRS, the media group has claimed a default of Rs 211.4 crore in music royalty payments.
The body representing music artistes has urged the tribunal to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against ZEEL.
"A Petition has been filed against the Company under Section 9 of the IBC by the IPRS, an Operational Creditor, before the NCLT, Mumbai Bench for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the company, claiming a debt and default of Rs 211.41 crore towards royalty payable for utilization of 'literary and musical works'," a leading business publication quoted ZEEL as saying.
However, ZEEL added that the claim is not in "consonance with the interpretation of the law" on the point of payment of royalties for "literary and musical works" by the Delhi High Court, and hence, the "claimed amount is not due or payable to IPRS", the report mentioned.
Adani Group to pay additional price for NDTV shares bought under open offer
The additional price is to match the money paid to buy out stake of founders
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 5:46 PM | 1 min read
Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 a share to NDTV stockholders who tendered their shares in its open offer. The decision has been made to match the price the company has paid to buy out the stake of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy
The group in a BSE filing said it will pay the additional amount per share to investors who sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5. This will take the payout to Rs 342.65 a share. NDTV's open offer price was ₹294 per share and the promoter transfer price was ₹342.65 per share.
Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV from November 22, 2022 till December 5, 2022. Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV.
MIB grants licences to two new MSOs
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,748
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted two new licenses to Multi-System Operators (MSOs) between November 30, 2022- December 31, 2022. The total number of registered MSOs stands at 1,748 as of December 31, 2022.
SLJ Fiber Networks Pvt. Ltd and Deepanshu Cable Network were the two MSOs granted licences on December 12, 2022.
MIB also granted three provisional registration to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, Godfather Communication Pvt. Ltd and M/s Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt. Ltd.
On the other hand, MIB cancelled two MSO licences including Digi Space Network Pvt. Ltd and Mahalaxmi Cable Network.
Indian M&E ad revenue to grow by 14% in next fiscal: CRISIL
The sector will log a 12-14% revenue growth (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in FY24, said the analytical company
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
According to CRISIL, the Indian media and entertainment1 (M&E) sector may log revenue growth of 12-14% on-year to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, against the 16% growth expected this fiscal.
Advertisement (ad) revenue, which accounts for 55% of the sector’s revenue, will grow by 14% given its strong correlation with economic activity. Also, the general elections expected in mid-2024 will trigger an increase in ad spend in the last quarter of next fiscal.
Subscription revenue, accounting for the balance of 45%, will grow at a slower pace of 12%, led by a strong recovery in films. Excluding film exhibitions, the revenue growth would be modest at 4-5%.
Says Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, “While television (TV) will continue to dominate ad revenue share given its wider reach, digital will lead in growth, rising 15-18% annually over the medium term. It has emerged as the medium of choice in the past few years amid accelerated adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, and online news platforms. After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three-fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector, followed by the print segment with a one-fifth share.”
Says Rakshit Kachhal, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Increasing digitalisation would affect TV and print subscription in the long run, necessitating accelerated integration of digital media into traditional segments. Moreover, while moviegoers are back in cinema halls, increased OTT consumption could impact theatrical collections. Some of the pandemic-driven changes in consumer behaviour may lead to structural changes in business models in the M&E sector over the long term and will need to be monitored.”
‘NDTV’s commitment to independent journalism will be preserved and nurtured’
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important & valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV Group President Suparna Singh in a letter to staff
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:37 AM | 3 min read
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV CEO Suparna Singh in a letter to the employees
As Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh wrote a letter to the staff about the “very big transition”.
“As all of you know, we are in the midst of a very big transition. Thank you for working with exceptional commitment through the past few months. It would have been easy to be distracted; instead, we have won some of the biggest awards for journalism during this period. Only Team NDTV could have accomplished this,” read the letter accessed by e4m.
“Radhika and Prannoy informed the company on the 23rd of their decision to divest most of their stake in NDTV to the AMG Media Network, which is now the single-largest shareholder of NDTV. Radhika and Prannoy have today resigned as Co- Chairpersons.”
“Radhika and Prannoy have been the heart and soul of NDTV, its IQ and its EQ. Most people hunt high and low for one North Star; we were blessed with two. They are exemplary journalists, the most generous of leaders, and exceptional mentors. They have set record landmarks in the world of television news; for so many of us, they are what drew us to this profession. We hold on fiercely to everything they have taught us and aspire to make them proud of the institution and the team that they created.”
“NDTV is legendary for its collective spirit and concern. We look out for each other, and work with transparency and trust. This remains our guiding principle as we move ahead, always mindful of how we got here. For that, we now and forever thank Radhika and Prannoy. I owe them an infinite debt of gratitude. I know you feel the same.”
“The management team, our editorial team, and I have met with Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of the AMG Media Network, and held extensive discussions about how we will operate. Sanjay has assured all of us that the DNA of NDTV, its commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture (we are family, NDTV is our home) will be preserved and nurtured, and that these principles are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us.”
