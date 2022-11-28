Shamsher Singh joins Bharat 24 as Managing Editor

Prior to this he has associated with Zee Hindustan

Shamsher Singh, Former Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan, has joined Bharat 24 as its new Managing Editor.

Prior to joining Zee Hindustan, he was associated with Republic Bharat.

It must be mentioned that Zee Media recently shut down its Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan. The channel operations were being helmed by Shamsher Singh and it reportedly had around 300 staffers.

As per reports, several employees have already been laid off. Apart from being financially unviable, the content of the channel is said to be similar to that of Zee News, two of the reasons cited for the shutdown.

In December 2020, the channel was revamped under the leadership of then CEO Purushottam Vaishnava. Shamsher Singh was then the Managing Editor.

Singh has a rich experience of 22 years in the media and broadcast industry and has worked with networks like TV Today, India TV & Republic Bharat in his past endeavors. He has also been the winner of one of the nation’s most prestigious awards - the Ram Nath Goenka Awards 2008-09 for his exemplary work in journalism.

