Shailendra Bhatnagar, Managing Editor of CNBC Awaaz & CNBC Bajar, moves on

Shailendra Bhatnagar, Managing Editor, CNBC Awaaz & CNBC Bajar and its prime time face and popular face on Indian Business TV and stock markets has tendered his resignation and moved on.

No new editorial head has been appointed in his place and the channel for now will continue with the senior team sharing the responsibilities.

He has reportedly quit the job for family reasons and health reasons. Bhatnagar is moving back to Delhi where his home and family are.

Bhatnagar 51, started his journey in 1994 with Rubicon Securities where he tracked stock markets and wrote research reports. After a 2 year stint with Rubicon, he moved to a media company and joined CNBC TV 18 in 1996 and worked for 3 years and 3 months as an Anchor/Senior Analyst and Reporter. Bhatnagar moved to Thomson Reuters in 1999 till January 2007, where he worked for 7 years and 5 months with cross asset, cross border teams to cover technology, telecom and stock markets.

He joined Bloomberg LP in Mumbai where he worked for 1 years 5 months and wrote on stock markets in telecom and tech at a time when there was global downturn in equities. Bhatnagar also wrote on daily market movements in Indian stocks as well as Japanese , Korean, Pakistani and other equities. He then moved on to ET Now where he spent almost 7 years as Chief Editor and was responsible for editorial content and six teams comprising of almost 70 professionals reported into him. For almost 17 months he was a passive investor and then joined Communications team at Adfactors as Senior VP for 5 years 3 months before joining CNBC TV 18 as Consulting Editor in January 2019 and then becoming the Managing Editor of CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar.

Bhatnagar did not respond to e4m queries and his next destination is unknown.

