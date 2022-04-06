Sanjay Bragta quits ABP Network

Bragta has close to three decades of experience in TV journalism

Sanjay Bragta, VP, News Gathering, ABP Network has quit.

Bragta joined ABP News in 2019. He was responsible for integrating the news gathering function for the maximum benefit of all networks, while they remained independent with individual Editors.

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network confirmed the resignation of Sanjay Bragta to exchange4media.

Bragta has over 28 years of reporting experience in TV journalism and has worked with media companies like BBC News, Sahara Samay, India TV and TV Today Network.

Bragta has also been with Zee Media Corporation as Editor, Integrated Multimedia Newsroom.

He has done his graduation in Political Science and Public Administratin from Government College, Shimla, and a Bachelor in Journalism from Himachal Pradesh University.







