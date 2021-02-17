Republic Bangla unveils tagline ‘Kotha Hobey Chokhe Chokh Rekhe’

Thundering with a new wave of hard-hitting investigative journalism, soon-to-be-launched Republic Bangla has announced its tagline “Kotha hobey chokhe chokh rekhe”. The tagline signals the start of a new era of journalism in West Bengal that is fearless, unhindered by agendas and uncompromising on the truth. Even before its launch, Republic Bangla’s tagline has declared that the conversations and discourse will be face-to-face and eye-to-eye.

Republic Media Network is all set to storm the Bengali news genre very soon. Carrying the Network’s zeal of putting News First, People First and Nation First, Republic Media Network’s Bengali news channel, Republic Bangla, is set to disrupt the Bengali news genre. Republic Bangla will take the Network’s focus on hard news and unabated aggression in the pursuit of the truth to ensure that there is neither hesitation nor reluctance to speak truth to power. Republic Bangla will break into the Bengali news genre guided by the Network principle of ‘No Compromise’.

The launch of Republic Bangla was announced by Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 11 December, 2020. While the Network quickly amassed a team of over 200 through an overwhelming recruitment drive that recorded over 20,000 applicants, the Republic Bangla team is now on the verge of launch. Republic Bangla assures that it will bring hard-hitting, investigative news to the Bengali news genre and storm the market with a 100% news format.

Powered by the principles of seeking accountability of the powerful, reportage for the citizen, putting India first, and being uncompromisingly & unflinchingly nationalistic, Republic Bangla strives to remain true to its tagline of “Kotha hobey chokhe chokh rekhe”.

Republic Bangla’s launch comes as part of the Network’s intent to grow into regional languages in the near future.

