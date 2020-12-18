Reliance Big Synergy’s New Fiction Daily “Guppedantha Manasu” on Star Maa

Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Big Synergy’s new fiction daily Guppedantha Manasupremiered on the No.1 Telugu language channel Star Maa and garnered slot leadership recording a rating on 8.9 GRPs with an astounding 38% channel share. The show premieredfrom November 7, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

On the spectacular performance in the opening week, Rajiv Bakshi, CEO of Reliance Big Synergy said, “We at Reliance Big Synergy are delighted with the phenomenal opening of our new prime time fiction daily Guppedantha Manason the market leader Star Maa.Slot leadership in the premiere week itself!Thisachievement echos our deep comprehension and insights of the GEC audience, acquaintancewith the local market and cultural truths, and the production competence to produce in challenging Covid environment. Further, I would like to express our gratitude to Star Maa for its conviction in our abilities to create high rating fiction dailies.We will continue in our endeavour to grow the show’s viewership and create an impactful, entertaining and long lasting series.”

Star Maa spokesperson said, “Guppedantha Manasu is a story of many girls across India. Its an insight that comes from a pan Indian perspective and has seen incredible success on Star Jalsha in the Bengal market as Mohor, from which our story is inspired. Our story is of an undergraduate girl Vasudhara who aspires to be a teacher, just like her real life idol. However, life takes a sudden turn and she is forced by her father tomarry for his monetary gains. But,she runs away from this marriage. Life is not easy for her as she hits all roadblocks and from here starts an audacious journey to fulfill her lifelong dream. She aspires to be independent enough to be able to stand on her own feet.”

Simmi Karna, VP, Content, Reliance Big Synergy, said “We are overwhelmed with the consumer response. We have a long way to go and this energy will boost our performance in the coming quarters. ”

Reliance Big Synergy has entertained millions of Indians through the high rated and breakthrough non-fiction shows including KBC, Dus Ka Dum, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many more, and has established its leadership in the fiction content as well with its range of GECshows and Web series in both Hindi and regional languages.