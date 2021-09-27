Rajat Sharma Elected NBDA President

The Board also elected Avinash Pandey, CEO - ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. as VP and M.K. Anand, MD & CEO – Times Network - Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, as Honorary Treasurer for the year 2021-2022

At the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) Board Meeting held today Rajat Sharma has been elected as its President. The Board also elected Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer - ABP Network Pvt. Ltd., Vice President and M.K. Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network - Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, Honorary Treasurer of the NBDA for the year 2021-2022.

The other members on the NBDA Board are:

-Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director - News24 Broadcast India Ltd.

-M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director - Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd.

-Rahul Joshi, Managing Director - TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

-I. Venkat, Director - Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.

-Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director - TV Today Network Ltd.

-Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV - New Delhi Television Ltd.

-Sudhir Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer - Cluster 1 - Zee Media Corporation Ltd.



NBDA is the largest organization of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks of the country.

