Rajat Sharma Elected NBDA President

The Board also elected Avinash Pandey, CEO - ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. as VP and M.K. Anand, MD & CEO – Times Network - Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, as Honorary Treasurer for the year 2021-2022

Updated: Sep 27, 2021 2:53 PM
Rajat Sharma

At the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) Board Meeting held today Rajat Sharma has been elected as its President. The Board also elected Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer - ABP Network Pvt. Ltd., Vice President and M.K. Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Times Network - Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd, Honorary Treasurer of the NBDA for the year 2021-2022.

The other members on the NBDA Board are: 

-Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director - News24 Broadcast India Ltd.
-M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director - Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd.
-Rahul Joshi, Managing Director - TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
-I. Venkat, Director - Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.
-Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director - TV Today Network Ltd.
-Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV - New Delhi Television Ltd.
-Sudhir Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer - Cluster 1 - Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

NBDA is the largest organization of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks of the country.

