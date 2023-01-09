Prasar Bharati to overhaul transmitters on Indo-Nepal border, Jammu & Kashmir: Report
CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said that efforts will be made to further strengthen AIR and DD under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) scheme
Public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati will upgrade its transmitters, especially the "weak" ones along the Indo-Nepal border, and Jammu and Kashmir said a report quoting its top executive Gaurav Dwivedi.
He said that efforts will be made to strengthen All India Radio and Doordarshan under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network (BIND) scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for the upgrade and expansion of broadcasting infrastructure till 2025-2026.
The report says that Prasar Bharati will recruit more engineers and technicians and also rope in in-house and outside professionals to run the upgraded infrastructures.
Dwivedi also added that areas on the border and further are prioritised for the overhaul. Apart from 100W transmitters, FM transmitters of 10 KW and higher capacities are being installed to improve the coverage by more than 600,000 sq km.
More than 80,000 free DD DTH receiver sets will be distributed as a plan to expand Prasar Bharati's reach in the extremism-affected border areas, strategic locations and aspirational districts, said the report.
The broadcaster will also onboard more correspondents to galvanise news reporting in the areas. The report says that there have been many vacancies for the posts of Europe, Africa and US correspondents.
'Not inclined to pass interim order staying NTO 3.0': Kerala HC to AIDCF
The court has listed the matter 8th February 2023 and has asked the parties to complete pleadings
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
On Thursday, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) petitioned the Kerala High Court against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0, requesting a stay on the implementation of the same, which is said to come into effect from Feb 1, 2023.
In response, the court indicated that it's not inclined to pass any interim order staying the amendment and also declined to pass any order after hearing detailed arguments.
TRAI was represented by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who sought to dismiss AIDCF's writ petition. He argued that the amendments were carried out after detailed consultation with the stakeholders and after the Supreme Court upheld TRAI's authority in the matter.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi supported TRAI's amendments and said that there's no case for stay on the amendments.
The court declined to pass an interim order and has listed the matter for February 8, 2023. It has also directed the parties to complete pleadings.
AIDCF has requested HC to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and with a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
The federation has told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry and that there is a trend of constant decline in subscribers base for MSOs and DTH operators. TRAI’s own data shows that in the last eight quarters the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators having more than a million subscribers has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
Our focus will be more on news and less on views: Upendra Rai on launch of Bharat Express
Rai, the Chairman, MD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, tells us about the inception of the soon-to-be-launched news channel, its business strategy and more
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 6, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
News TV might be a cluttered space but there is always scope for disruptors, men and women with vision and chutzpah.
2023 will see the addition of another news channel -Bharat Express to the long list of over 400 news tv channels in India.
Bharat Express has an aggressive plan to have a pan India presence and also launch a full-fledged business channel too.
We spoke to Upendra Rai, Chairman, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express about his vision for the soon-to-be-launched news channel and more.
Excerpts:
The news space is already cluttered, what is the thought behind launching another news channel?
For the last few years, I have stopped watching news channels. The reason is simple, whenever I watched the news it was just arguments, there was no debate and no news.
As someone who has been part of News TV for close to 25 years, this was disturbing. We cannot remain mute spectators. It’s time to disrupt News TV and bring back news.
I believe news should have its own flow. There is no need to create news and make it unnecessarily dramatic like we see today across most networks. Looking at what is happening in the news space today, there is no doubt that it will be challenging to get the current viewer used to a different flavour of news. News, which is direct, which touches real issues, but we are up for the task because we want to give them a taste of real journalism.
Our editorial take will be different. We will have just one debate show and our focus will be to provide more news and lesser views. Even if this comes at the cost of lesser ratings or lesser revenue initially, we will not compromise on our editorial stand.
Any network is only as good as its people. Give us an idea of the big names that will be part of Bharat Express?
In today’s time, it’s not easy to find talent that aligns with your vision, it took us many months to put together an exceptional team. We received over two thousand applications for various roles and after a rigorous hiring process, we have put together a great team.
My vision is to make Bharat Express a niche news content company and this vision will be enabled by some of the industry veterans who we have roped in.
Some of the big names who will help me realise this vision are Saurabh Sinha, who has joined us as advisor and mentor; Anurag Singh, who will join us from Zee News; veteran journalist Deepak Chaursia who will host a prime-time show on the channel among other renowned names from the industry.
We have also recruited young talent who have not been to any formal media college or university, and this approach is deliberate. We believe that journalists learn more on the job than from formal education.
You are also planning a full-fledged business channel and regional channels in UP and Uttarakhand. Tell us more about that. How soon are you rolling out those?
We will be launching these channels in a phased manner, the first one will be launched after six months. By 2024, our UP and Uttarakhand channels will go live.
If you look at the current revenue models across News TV, it presents a dismal scenario with revenues going down, and sponsors cutting ad spends. In such an environment, what will be your business strategy?
While I agree that the current revenue models are not delivering but it does not mean the news business has no scope. This is the time to pivot, to deliver more value to the sponsors and viewers and all the stakeholders. One has to rethink and reimage the news space and see how one can deliver maximum value with limited resources and that will define our business strategy too.
Also, when I look at my life journey so far, things have worked in my favour and I go with that belief as we launch Bharat Express.
What is your view on the ratings system?
I don't want to say much on that, but at the same time we will not just be working for the ratings alone, I'm very clear on this. It will always be news first for us.
AIDCF goes to court against TRAI tariff amendment
The Kerala High Court is likely to hear the petition this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 9:11 AM | 3 min read
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has petitioned the Kerala High Court against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0. The case is still pending and will most likely be heard this week.
AIDCF has requested HC to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and with a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
AIDCF is India's apex body for Digital Multi System Operators (MSOs). AIDCF works towards the overall growth of the sector and creates an environment for not only complete digitization of cable TV under regulatory guidelines but also delivers the benefits of digital services to the people of India thus fulfilling the dream of 'True Digital India.'
The federation has told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry, and that there is a trend of constant decline in subscribers base for MSOs and DTH operators. TRAI’s own data shows that in the last eight quarters the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators having more than a million subscribers has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
The cable federation also stated that TRAI failed to consider that this trend of decline is disturbing for the authority and all stakeholders in the broadcasting and cable industry, except the large broadcasters, who have a presence in the alternative space of OTT services.
AIDCF in its petition said TRAI has taken no steps to address that the MRP of driver channels of premiere broadcasters have increased between 200- 400% in a period of around two years of time, i.e. from 2019 to 2021. While the MRPs of such channels were already increased between 150-200% during the implementation of New Telecom Regulatory Framework/the Principal Regulations in 2019, the prices have yet again been increased by the broadcasters by further 20-30% in 2021. This has Ied to consumers to shell out over approximately 200-400% of additional costs on the MRPs of the premiere channels since 2019, the body said.
In the new amended tariff order and regulation, TRAI has gone back to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all the channels in a bouquet.
Govt approves Rs 2,500 cr for upgrading Prasar Bharati infrastructure
MIB’s Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme also includes development of high-quality content and upgradation of capacity of the DTH platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 7:59 AM | 2 min read
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the MIB’s proposal regarding a central sector scheme - Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) - allocating Rs 2,539.61 crore for infrastructure development of Prasar Bharati i.e. All India Radio and Doordarshan (DD).
The scheme is the vehicle for providing financial support to Prasar Bharati for expenses related to expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work related to the organization.
The BIND scheme will enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure, which will widen its reach, including in the LWE, border and strategic areas and provide high-quality content to the viewers.
Another major priority area of the scheme is the development of high-quality content for both domestic and international audience, and ensuring the availability of diverse content to the viewers by the upgradation of capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels.
Purchase of OB vans and digital upgradation of DD and AIR Studios to make them HD ready will be also be done as part of the project.
At present, Doordarshan operates 36 TV channels, including 28 regional channels, and AIR operates more than 500 broadcasting centres. The scheme will increase coverage of AIR FM transmitters in the country to 66% by geographical area and 80% by population up from 59% and 68% respectively.
The scheme also envisages free distribution of over 8 lakh DD Free Dish STBs to people living in remote, tribal, LWE and border areas.
Bharat Express ropes in media veteran Saurabh Sinha as advisor
Sinha has earlier served stints at media houses like Aaj tak, Zee News, CNBC Awaaz and Star Sports
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 4, 2023 4:44 PM | 2 min read
Bharat Express has appointed media veteran Saurabh Sinha on board as advisor and mentor for the new channels project.
Sinha will act as consultant & Mentor for Bharat Express media group.
The contract is to create content and production strategies from concept to on-screen, bridging content, design and technology together.
Sinha will be guiding and mentoring the team at Bharat Express for all aspects of operations with particular emphasis on the development and launch of new channels.
He is a renowned media professional, journalist and a consultant, who has spent the past 25 years working with many top media houses of the world.
His career has taken him to various parts of the world and different media groups launching large-scale media projects across genres including news, business news, sports, education, and entertainment. He has developed properties across TV and Digital platforms. He played a key role in the launch of Aaj tak, Zee news, Star News, CNBC Awaaz, Star Sports 1, 2, 3. Sinha was also involved in launching the Pro Kabaddi league, Indian Hockey league, Indian Soccer league and many more prestigious projects spreading across the TV and the digital world.
According to Upendrra Rai, CMD, Bharat Express, “Saurabh Sinha is a media veteran who has helped create successful brands in the media and entertainment space. We are delighted to have as our guide in this endeavour and help us in becoming one of the top media brands in the country.”
Insolvency plea against ZEEL for music royalty payment default
The plea has been filed by Indian Performing Right Society in NCLT
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 11:11 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has reportedly moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) claiming a default of payment.
According to IPRS, the media group has claimed a default of Rs 211.4 crore in music royalty payments.
The body representing music artistes has urged the tribunal to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against ZEEL.
"A Petition has been filed against the Company under Section 9 of the IBC by the IPRS, an Operational Creditor, before the NCLT, Mumbai Bench for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the company, claiming a debt and default of Rs 211.41 crore towards royalty payable for utilization of 'literary and musical works'," a leading business publication quoted ZEEL as saying.
However, ZEEL added that the claim is not in "consonance with the interpretation of the law" on the point of payment of royalties for "literary and musical works" by the Delhi High Court, and hence, the "claimed amount is not due or payable to IPRS", the report mentioned.
Adani Group to pay additional price for NDTV shares bought under open offer
The additional price is to match the money paid to buy out stake of founders
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 5:46 PM | 1 min read
Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 a share to NDTV stockholders who tendered their shares in its open offer. The decision has been made to match the price the company has paid to buy out the stake of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy
The group in a BSE filing said it will pay the additional amount per share to investors who sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5. This will take the payout to Rs 342.65 a share. NDTV's open offer price was ₹294 per share and the promoter transfer price was ₹342.65 per share.
Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV from November 22, 2022 till December 5, 2022. Adani Enterprises Ltd, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72% of NDTV.
