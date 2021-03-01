Prasar Bharati racks up Rs 731.34 crore from sale of 57 MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish

Hindi movie channels, which are placed under A bucket, have outshined other genres by paying Rs 194.85 crore for 15 slots

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati-owned free DTH platform DD Free Dish has mopped up an eye-popping Rs 731.34 crore from the sale of 57 MPEG-2 slots from the just-concluded third annual and 52nd e-auction. This is a 23% (Rs 137.09 crore) increase over the Rs 594.25 crore that it had collected from the sale of 53 MPEG-2 slots in March 2020.

Subject to completion of all formalities, channels that have successfully bid for slots will come on air on the DD Free Dish platform from 1st April. The channels have won the slot for a period of one year. The third annual (52nd) e-auction, which tentatively began on 22nd February, was completed on 27th February.

The Hindi movie genre has made the highest bid at Rs 194.85 crore as a category while the single highest bid from an individual channel has come from the news genre at Rs 22.05 crore.

Hindi movie channels, which are placed under A bucket, have outshined other genres by paying Rs 194.85 crore for 15 slots. The average slot price and highest bid price stood at Rs 12.99 crore and Rs 13.35 crore respectively. The reserve price for the bucket was Rs 12 crore.

The winning channels are Aaho Music, ABZY Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, BDM, Bflix Movies, Dhinchaak, Enterr10 Movies, Maha Movie, Manoranjan TV, Movie Plus, Rishtey Cineplex, Sony Wah, Star Utsav Movies, and Zee Anmol Cinema.

The news and current affairs channels that come under the C bucket have bid a whopping Rs 190.3 crore for 11 slots. The average slot price and highest bid price stood at Rs 17.30 crore and Rs 22.05 crore respectively. The reserve price for news and current affairs channels was Rs 7 crore. The huge difference between the reserve and average slot price suggests that there was fierce bidding in this bucket.

All the winning bids have come from Hindi news channels Aaj Tak, Aaj Tak Tez, ABP News, India TV, NDTV India, News 18 India, News Nation, Republic TV Bharat, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Zee Hindustan, and Zee News.

The A+ bucket, which is reserved for Hindi GECs, saw channels collectively paying a record Rs 156.75 crore for 10 slots. The average slot price was Rs 15.675 crore while the highest bid price was Rs 16.50 crore. The reserve price for this bucket was Rs 15 crore. The 10 channels that won the slot in this bucket include ABZY Cool, Azaad, Big Magic, Colors Rishtey, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Sony Pal, Star Utsav, The Q, and Zee Anmol.

The channels under the B bucket have made bids worth Rs 143.78 crore for 13 slots. This bucket is reserved for Music (Hindi), Sports (Hindi), Movies (Bhojpuri), GEC (Bhojpuri), and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels. The average slot and the highest bid price are Rs 11.06 crore and Rs 11.50 crore respectively. The reserve price for the bucket was Rs 10 crore.

Seven of the 13 slots have been won by Bhojpuri channels namely ABZY Dhakad Movie, B4U Bhojpuri Movie, B4U Music, Bhojpuri Cinema, Manoranjan Grand, Zee Biskope Movie, and Zing. The six Hindi channels that have slots in this bucket are 9XM Music, MTV Beats, Big Ganga Music, Dabangg Music, Filamchi Music, and Mastii Music.

All other remaining genres (language), which falls under bucket D, has generated bids worth Rs 31.05 crore with the average slot price and highest bid price coming in at Rs 6.21 crore and Rs 6.25 crore respectively. The reserve price for this bucket was Rs 6 crore. The winning bids for the bucket came from Fakt Marathi, Manoranjan Movies, Shemaroo Marathibana, Zee Punjabi, and Zee Zabardast.

In the R1 bucket, religious/devotional channels Aastha, Sadhna TV, and Sanskar TV have won bids. The total bids from the bucket were Rs 14.61 core. The average slot price was Rs 4.87 crore while the highest bid price was Rs 5 crore. This bucket had a reserve price of Rs 3 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)