Prasar Bharati invited EoI for international channel: I&B ministry

I&B minister Anurag Thakur informed that the channel will not only help Prasar Bharati expand its global footprints but also improve the projection of India abroad

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 9:20 AM
prasar bharati

The Information and Broadcasting ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that Prasar Bharati invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for consultancies to provide a detailed project report on an international channel.

The EoI was published on July 18 with July 29 as the last day of submission. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that Prasar Bharati intends to launch the channel to not only expand its global footprints but also to improve the projection of India abroad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Prasar Bharati  Rajya Sabha Anurag Thakur internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
tv channels

‘204 TV channels have ceased operations in five years’
4 hours ago

anurag takhur

PCI has proposed constitution of Media Council for all platforms: Anurag Thakur
4 hours ago

Mk Anand

We are not in the race for TRP: MK Anand on launch of Times Now Navbharat
1 day ago