Prasar Bharati invited EoI for international channel: I&B ministry

I&B minister Anurag Thakur informed that the channel will not only help Prasar Bharati expand its global footprints but also improve the projection of India abroad

The Information and Broadcasting ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that Prasar Bharati invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for consultancies to provide a detailed project report on an international channel.

The EoI was published on July 18 with July 29 as the last day of submission. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that Prasar Bharati intends to launch the channel to not only expand its global footprints but also to improve the projection of India abroad.

